Turkey, Egypt Block LGBTQ Cruise Entry Over ‘Moral Values’

By Patrick Sykes

Jul 12, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Turkey and Egypt have blocked a cruise ship carrying more than 1,900 LGBTQ tourists from entering their ports, with the former citing a supposed threat to Turkish society.

Egyptian port authorities ordered the Scarlet Lady to turn back as it was approaching the Mediterranean city of Alexandria on Thursday, tour organizer Atlantis Events Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Rich Campbell told Bloomberg by phone.

Atlantis had added Alexandria to its itinerary after Turkey canceled scheduled stops in Istanbul and the Aegean beach town of Kusadasi.

“From a general travel perspective, I find this to be highly disturbing,” said Campbell. “The idea that a country can pick and choose who their travelers are based on any criteria – based on sexual orientation, religious beliefs or color of their skin or anything else.”

Campbell said Atlantis has organized multiple past tours to Turkey and Egypt without issue and had been given clearance to dock in Turkey in advance. Both countries are heavily dependent on tourism revenue.

The provincial government encompassing Kusadasi said in a statement that the visitors would be “at odds with the fabric of our society and moral values” and that the ship’s planned arrival “had caused significant distress.”

Campbell said Egyptian authorities did not offer the ship any reasoning. The Turkish and Egyptian tourism ministries didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Atlantis’s 11-day tour, organized with Virgin Voyages, is marketed to gay men. It touts onboard drag shows and opportunities to visit gay clubs in cities like Istanbul and Athens.

The ship set off from the Greek capital on July 5, and after turning back from Egypt moored on the island of Crete, according to tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. It will add an unplanned stop in Montenegro before returning to the original itinerary in Croatia and Venice, Campbell said.

Turkish officials have put increasing pressure on LGBTQ communities in recent years, banning pride events and shutting down advocacy groups.

In Egypt, authorities “use vague, abusive penal code provisions” to imprison LGBTQ people, Human Rights Watch said in its latest annual report.

Campbell warned that the incident could have repercussions for Turkey’s tourism industry. “Large groups will avoid it — we will avoid it,” he said. “It’s a fantastic destination and it should be friendly to all.”

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.