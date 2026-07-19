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Stranded cruise ships

Cruise ships are stranded due to the low water level of the Danube River in Komarom, Hungary, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Near-Record Low Water Levels Leave Cruise Vessels Stranded

Reuters
Total Views: 83
July 19, 2026
Reuters

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, July 16 (Reuters) – Near-record low water levels on the Danube River have disrupted tourism this week, leaving cruise vessels stranded north of Budapest, suspending sightseeing trips and dealing a blow to the economically important sector. 

Data from Hungary’s Water Authority showed the Danube’s water level in Budapest fell on Thursday morning to within eight centimeters (3.15 inches) of the record low set eight years ago, although levels are expected to rise next week.

Hungarian sightseeing operator MAHART-PassNave said the decline was part of a longer-term trend and that, despite efforts by shipping companies and ports to adapt, water levels were increasingly falling below operational limits.

“River cruise vessels are currently still able to enter Hungary, but several ships are stranded or waiting in ports because of the low water levels,” MAHART-PassNave Chief Executive Laszlo Somodi said late on Wednesday.

Somodi said international river cruises had become by far the most economically important segment of Hungary’s shipping industry as tourism expanded, carrying about 600,000 passengers annually and generating wider economic benefits.

He said the northern ports of Gonyu and Komarom were handling the highest traffic volumes, while several cruise liners remained idle in Budapest and the southern town of Mohacs, unable to continue their journeys because of exceptionally low water levels.

MAHART-PassNave has seen an 18% drop in bookings so far in July due to cancellations, with sightseeing tours to cities north of Budapest suspended this week. Services could resume next week if water levels rise as expected.

River cruise operator Avalon Waterways said earlier this week it had been forced to cancel what it described as a small number of upcoming departures because of low water levels on the Danube and Rhine rivers.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs. Editing by Mark Potter)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

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