Iran’s Guards Say Two Ships Involved In ‘Accident’ After Defying Hormuz Warnings

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that two ships were involved in an “accident” after attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via an “unsafe route,” while two other vessels abandoned that route, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The Guards said the four vessels had ignored Iranian warnings and acted with U.S. backing.

“Vessels that are influenced by the words of the Americans and enter unsafe routes will certainly face accidents,” the Guards warned in a statement.

(Reporting by Dubai NewsroomEditing by David Goodman)

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