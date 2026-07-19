gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 104,563 members

Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz

Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Iran’s Guards Say Two Ships Involved In ‘Accident’ After Defying Hormuz Warnings

Reuters
Total Views: 0
July 19, 2026
Reuters

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that two ships were involved in an “accident” after attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via an “unsafe route,” while two other vessels abandoned that route, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. 

The Guards said the four vessels had ignored Iranian warnings and acted with U.S. backing. 

“Vessels that are influenced by the words of the Americans and enter unsafe routes will certainly face accidents,” the Guards warned in a statement. 

(Reporting by Dubai NewsroomEditing by David Goodman)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

iran
Iran conflict
strait of hormuz

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 104,563 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) sails alongside the Japanese Murasame-class destroyer Akebono (DD 108) in the Gulf of Aden Nov. 25, 2023. U.S. Navy Photo
Incidents

Suspected Pirates Seize Tanker Off Yemen Coast in Gulf of Aden, Sources Say

Armed assailants are believed to have boarded the chemical tanker Asana off the southern coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden on Friday and are in control of the vessel, maritime security sources said.

July 17, 2026
Total Views: 516
UAE Says Iranian Missiles Struck Oil Tankers in Strait of Hormuz, One Sailor Killed
Incidents

UAE Says Iranian Missiles Struck Oil Tankers in Strait of Hormuz, One Sailor Killed

One Indian crew member was killed and eight others were wounded when two Emirati oil tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday, in the latest escalation in the strategic waterway.

July 14, 2026
Total Views: 338
A drone view shows vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam
Incidents

One Indian National Missing After Attack On Vessel Off Oman

July 12 (Reuters) – One Indian national is missing after an attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.  “Of the...

July 12, 2026
Total Views: 397