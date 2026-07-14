Iranian Missile Attacks Hit Three More Tankers as U.S. Expands Strikes, Seafarer Death Toll Rises

Three more tankers have come under attack near the Strait of Hormuz in the latest escalation of the maritime conflict between Iran and the United States, as U.S. forces launched another wave of strikes against Iranian military targets overnight.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued three attack warnings over the past 24 hours, including two incidents involving tankers transiting the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz off Oman.

According to security consultancy EOS Risk Group, the two Strait of Hormuz reports refer to separate attacks on ADNOC-operated tankers MT Mombasa (IMO 9739501) and MT Al Bahiya (IMO 9937799), which were struck by Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the Omani route.

One Indian crewmember aboard Mombasa was killed in the attack, while eight others were injured, including six Indian nationals and two Ukrainians. Four of the injuries were reported to be serious. Fires aboard both vessels were brought under control.

The fatality raises the confirmed seafarer death toll in the conflict to at least 15, while another crewmember from the GFS Galaxy remains missing following an attack on Saturday in the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz.

A third tanker was also struck Sunday in the eastern approaches to the Gulf of Oman, according to EOS Risk, corresponding with a UKMTO report of a tanker hit by an unidentified projectile about 40 nautical miles northeast of Qalhat, Oman. The vessel reported damage to its starboard engine room, but all crewmembers were accounted for and no pollution was reported.

The latest attacks bring the number of merchant vessels targeted by Iran to at least six in the past week, according to EOS Risk. Previous incidents involved vessels associated with Bahri, Nakilat and other operators as the security situation in and around the Strait of Hormuz continues to deteriorate.

The attacks came as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced another round of strikes against Iranian military targets.

CENTCOM said U.S. forces completed a five-hour operation late Monday night, striking military facilities in Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas.

According to the command, the operation targeted coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and other maritime capabilities “to further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping.”

The latest strikes mark the fifth consecutive round of U.S. attacks since the collapse of last month’s memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, which had briefly halted hostilities and reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic.

The renewed military campaign also coincides with the formal resumption of the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, which is scheduled to take effect at 4 p.m. ET (2000 UTC) on Monday.

Under guidance issued by the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), vessels entering or departing Iranian ports will be subject to interception, diversion and boarding by U.S. forces, while neutral traffic transiting the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian destinations will continue to be permitted.

JMIC continues to assess the regional maritime security threat as SEVERE, warning ship operators to expect increased naval activity, persistent IRGC monitoring and hailing, and the continued risk of attacks despite the availability of the southern transit route through Omani waters.

More than 50,000 U.S. service members are currently deployed across the Middle East, according to CENTCOM, which said American forces remain “vigilant, lethal, and ready.”

The latest attacks underscore the continued dangers facing commercial shipping and seafarers in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, even as international naval forces work to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to global trade.