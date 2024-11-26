gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,090 members that receive our newsletter.

File photo of an offshore drillship

Stock Photo: By Alex Polo / Shutterstock

Trump’s ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Pledge Unlikely to Boost Production, Exxon Exec Says

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
November 26, 2024

By Mitchell Ferman (Bloomberg) —

Oil and gas producers in the US will not raise output significantly in the coming years despite calls from President-Elect Donald Trump to “drill, baby, drill,” said Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Upstream President Liam Mallon.

“I think a radical change is unlikely because the vast majority, if not everybody, is primarily focused on the economics of what they’re doing,” Mallon said on Tuesday at a conference in London.

Trump is expected to open up federal lands for more oil and gas drilling, but much of the land in the country’s largest oil and gas producing state, Texas, is private. Still, there’s plentiful federal land in neighboring New Mexico which includes the oil- and gas-rich Permian Basin.

“If those rules were substantially changed, you would be able to drill more, assuming you have the quality and met your economic threshold,” Mallon said. “But I don’t think we’re going to see anybody in the drill, baby, drill mode. I really don’t.”

The US is pumping more than 13 million barrels of crude a day, exceeding every other nation and up almost 45% in the past decade. With a surplus looming next year, the global oil market is watching to see at what rate American explorers drill new wells. Many of the biggest US operators are taking a long-term approach to production, weighing when to bring certain wells online against their overall inventory.

Mallon’s comments mark the second time since the election that the largest US oil company has diverged from Trump’s policies. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods discouraged the president-elect from withdrawing the US from the Paris climate pact, arguing that it’s better to participate and push for “common sense” carbon-cutting policy.

Mallon reinforced Woods’s recent remarks supporting the US Inflation Reduction Act, which Trump has characterized as Washington’s “green new scam.” Some IRA incentives — including tax credits for capturing carbon, producing hydrogen and making sustainable aviation fuel — are particularly popular with oil companies.

“Our position on the IRA is very good,” Mallon said. “We strongly believe in what it is, what it stands for and the incentives it’s providing.”

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

offshore drilling
president trump
trump offshore drilling plan

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A photo of turbines as the South Fork Wind offshore wind farm
Offshore

Faltering US Offshore Wind Industry Sends Next-Generation Startup Overseas

Off the coast of Mississippi, a startup has completed its first floating platform for offshore wind turbines. Aikido Technologies Inc.’s solution would allow companies to deploy traditional turbines further from land, where the wind tends to blow stronger and more consistently, and the company sees the Mississippi deployment as a big step toward commercialization.

12 mins ago
Total Views: 31
File Photo: Wind farm in the North sea off the coast of United Kingdom.
Offshore

Orsted Said to Start Selling Stake in Huge UK Wind Farm

Orsted A/S has launched the sale of a stake in one of the world’s biggest wind farms planned off the UK coast, according to people familiar with the matter. 

20 hours ago
Total Views: 648
Kremlin Says ‘Absurd’ to Suggest Russia Involved in Baltic Sea Cable Damage
Offshore

Kremlin Says ‘Absurd’ to Suggest Russia Involved in Baltic Sea Cable Damage

Russia dismissed as "absurd" on Wednesday any suggestion that it had been involved in damage caused at the weekend to two fiber-optic data telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea.

November 20, 2024
Total Views: 744
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,090 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.