Trump Signals Jones Act Policy Will Stay the Course

President-elect Donald Trump has reignited the debate over the Jones Act, sharing a pro-Jones Act article that underscores the century-old law’s significance to America’s maritime industry and national security. The article in question was shared by @realDonaldTrump on Truth Social with no accompanying text or message.

The move signals what some believe will be continued support for the legislation in Trump’s upcoming administration.

The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, better known as the Jones Act, mandates that goods transported between U.S. ports be carried on ships that are American-built, American-owned, and American-crewed. Critics argue the law stifles competition and drives up costs, but supporters hail it as a cornerstone of U.S. national security, job creation, and the domestic maritime industry.

“For over a century, the Jones Act has required that goods transported between U.S. ports are carried on ships that are American-built, American-owned, and American-crewed,” states the American Thinker article shared by Trump. “While that might sound like a small regulatory detail, its impact is huge, touching everything from U.S. job creation to national security to our growing offshore wind industry.”

The article continues: “The re-election of Trump signals a continued commitment to the Jones Act, supporting a uniquely American industry that spans jobs, innovation, and security. In choosing Trump, the American people voted for a leader who recognizes that policies like the Jones Act aren’t outdated relics but vital pillars of U.S. prosperity and safety. For American workers, communities reliant on the maritime industry, and anyone invested in a strong, secure America, this election outcome is a win—plain and simple.”

While Trump’s first administration underscored the importance of the Jones Act, it also faced criticism for issuing waivers that some stakeholders argued undermined the law’s protections. In 2017, a limited Jones Act waiver was issued following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, allowing fuel shipments—including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel—to reach ports in the U.S. Southeast. Weeks later, after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and amid mounting criticism over the federal response, the Administration issued a 10-day waiver eight days after the storm’s landfall.

As Trump prepares to take office for a second time, the U.S. maritime industry is closely watching how his administration will navigate Jones Act policy. For now, Trump’s tweet seems to send a clear message: The Jones Act is here to stay.