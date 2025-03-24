gCaptain-logo
venezuela's pdvsa

FILE PHOTO: Cutouts depicting images of oil operations are seen outside a building of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

Trump Says Nations Buying Venezuela Oil, Gas Face 25% Charge

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
March 24, 2025

By Jordan Fabian

Mar 24, 2025 (Bloomberg) –President Donald Trump said he would seek a 25% tariff on any nation purchasing oil and gas from Venezuela, citing migration and criminal gang members in the US. 

“Any Country that purchases Oil and/or Gas from Venezuela will be forced to pay a Tariff of 25% to the United States on any Trade they do with our Country. All documentation will be signed and registered, and the Tariff will take place on April 2nd, 2025, LIBERATION DAY IN AMERICA,” Trump wrote Monday on his social media site.

The potential move, reminiscent of an oil sanction, would particularly affect China, a major purchaser of crude from the South American country. Venezuela is also a significant supplier of crude to the US. April 2 is when Trump has said he will announce sweeping reciprocal tariffs on nations around the globe.

Exports of Venezuelan crude had risen to a five-year high in February, before the Trump administration said it was forcing Chevron Corp. to wind down its operations in the country by April 3. Trump’s comment follows efforts by Chevron to secure more time to conclude operations with Venezuela’s state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA.

The move escalates tensions with the South American nation ruled by socialist leader Nicolás Maduro. Trump has sought to crack down on the Venezuela—based Tren de Aragua gang, including with a series of deportations under a little used 18th century law to a notorious El Salvadoran prison. A federal judge ruled Monday the migrants must be allowed to challenge the deportations in court.

Trump announced the decision after Venezuela resumed accepting deportation flights from the US, which Maduro’s government briefly halted. But Trump said “Venezuela has purposefully and deceitfully sent to the United States, undercover, tens of thousands of high level, and other, criminals, many of whom are murderers and people of a very violent nature” including members of Tren de Aragua. 

“Venezuela has been very hostile to the United States and the Freedoms which we espouse,” Trump wrote.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

crude oil
tariffs
Trump
venezuela

