U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Rodolphe Saade, CEO pof CMA CGM Group, speaks in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 6, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Rodolphe Saade, CEO pof CMA CGM Group, speaks in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 6, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Trump Hails $20 Billion Investment by Shipping Firm CMA CGM

Reuters
March 7, 2025
reuters logo

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said French-based shipping firm CMA CGM would invest $20 billion in the United States to build out shipping logistics and terminals.

The Trump administration wants to revive shipbuilding in the United States and weaken China’s grip on the sector. The president’s team is preparing an executive order that would impose a levy on ships linked to China when they call at U.S. ports, and wants U.S. allies to do the same.

CMA CGM is the world’s third-largest container shipping line and is part of a vessel-sharing alliance with companies including China’s COSCO. CMA CGM said last week that U.S. port fees on China-built ships would have a big impact on all shipping firms.

Trump said on Thursday he would announce a new program for building ships in the United States next week or the following week, including incentives.

CMA CGM CEO Rodolphe Saade, who joined Trump in the Oval Office, confirmed the $20 billion investment and said it would create 10,000 jobs.

The $20 billion investment over four years would include expansion of container ports and the creation of an air cargo hub in Chicago supported by five new Boeing 777 freighters flown by American pilots, CMA CGM said in a statement.

Saade, a French-Lebanese billionaire who controls CMA CGM with other family members, told Trump at the White House that his group was looking at supporting the building of container ships and would make an announcement “in the coming weeks.”

The company also plans to raise the number of its vessels flying the U.S. flag to 30 from 10 currently, he added. Trump’s administration wants to increase the number of vessels on the U.S. flag registry.

CMA CGM operates port terminals in New York and Los Angeles. The Marseille-based firm is the biggest cargo carrier for U.S. retail giant Walmart WMT.N.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Andrea Shalal, Gus Trompiz and Lisa Baertlein; editing by Simon Webb, Susan Heavey, Ingrid Melander and Shri Navaratnam)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

CMA CGM
president trump

Related Articles

Shipping

CMA CGM Considering Building Containerships in U.S., CEO Says

CMA CGM is in talks with shipyards about the possibility of having medium-sized container vessels built in the United States, the French shipping group's CEO Rodolphe Saade told Les Echos newspaper.

2 hours ago
Sunlight fades on a powerful Hurricane Helene, September 26, 2024. Photo credit: CIRA
Marine Weather

U.S. National Hurricane Center Delivered Its Most Accurate Forecasts Ever in 2024

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) achieved unprecedented accuracy in hurricane track forecasting during the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, according to a preliminary forecast verification review by the National Weather Service....

3 hours ago
Aerial view of a container terminal
Shipping

Asia-Europe Container Spot Rates Find a Floor—For Now

This week’s FAK rate hikes introduced by carriers on the Asia-Europe trades managed to arrest 13 weeks of successive spot freight rate declines.

5 hours ago
