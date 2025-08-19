gCaptain-logo
File photo of an offshore drillship

Stock Photo: By Alex Polo / Shutterstock

Trump Administration Unveils Massive Offshore Leasing Program Under One Big Beautiful Bill

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
August 19, 2025

The Department of the Interior has announced a comprehensive schedule for offshore oil and gas lease sales in the “Gulf of America” and Alaska’s Cook Inlet, following directives from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The long-term schedule aims to strengthen U.S. energy independence through predictable offshore development opportunities.

“The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is a landmark step toward unleashing America’s energy potential,” said Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we’re putting in place a bold, long-term program that strengthens American Energy Dominance, creates good-paying jobs and ensures we continue to responsibly develop our offshore resources.”

The plan includes at least 30 lease sales in the Gulf of America, known internationally as the Gulf of Mexico, which accounts for approximately 14-15% of U.S. crude oil production. These scheduled sales aim to provide stability for the oil and gas sector and encourage ongoing investment in deepwater infrastructure. The Gulf region supports hundreds of thousands of jobs and adds tens of billions of dollars to the GDP annually.

For Alaska, the Department has scheduled six lease sales in Cook Inlet through 2032. Located along Alaska’s south-central coast near Anchorage, Cook Inlet represents a strategic energy opportunity that officials say will create jobs and strengthen local economies while reducing reliance on foreign energy imports.

Athan Manuel, Director of Sierra Club’s Lands Protection Program, criticized the move. “Trump’s billionaire giveaway reconciliation bill declared open season on our precious public lands and waters. Trump promised Big Oil CEOs he would give them free rein if they backed his campaign, and he delivered with the most anti-environment law in our history. The lease sales announced today make it clear that as far as Trump is concerned, no area of public lands and waters is safe from drilling, mining, and logging if it offers a chance to boost the bottom lines of corporate polluters.”

The first sale under the new program — titled “Big Beautiful Gulf 1” — is scheduled for December 10, 2025. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will publish the final notice at least 30 days before the sale.

This predictable lease schedule aligns with the Trump administration’s stated priorities of economic growth, reducing foreign energy dependence, and maintaining America’s position as a global energy leader. 

Tags:

president trump
trump administration
