Trump Administration Redirects $679 Million from Offshore Wind Projects to Maritime Infrastructure

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced the withdrawal or termination of $679 million in funding previously allocated to 12 offshore wind projects across America. The decision marks a significant policy shift as the Trump Administration refocuses on traditional maritime infrastructure priorities.

“Wasteful wind projects are using resources that could otherwise go towards revitalizing America’s maritime industry,” said Duffy. “Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg bent over backwards to use transportation dollars for their Green New Scam agenda while ignoring the dire needs of our shipbuilding industry. Thanks to President Trump, we are prioritizing real infrastructure improvements over fantasy wind projects that cost much and offer little.”

The redirected funding will be recompeted to address critical port upgrades and other core infrastructure needs, with a particular focus on rebuilding America’s shipbuilding capacity and supporting traditional energy sectors.

The Department of Transportation’s review identified projects that were “not aligned with the goals and priorities of the administration.” The largest single withdrawal was the Humboldt Bay Offshore Wind project, which lost approximately $427 million in funding from the Nationally Significant Freight and Highway Projects (INFRA) program.

Additionally, the Maritime Administration (MARAD) withdrew six projects and terminated five within its Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), accounting for $177 million and $75 million respectively.

The action aligns with the administration’s stated goal of “restoring America’s maritime dominance” as outlined in an April 2025 presidential directive, shifting federal resources away from renewable energy projects toward traditional maritime and energy infrastructure.