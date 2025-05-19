Trump Administration Lifts Stop Work Order on $5B Empire Wind Project

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has lifted the stop work order on the Empire Wind project, allowing construction activities to resume after a month-long suspension.

The $5 billion Empire Wind 1 project, designed to power 500,000 New York homes by 2027, represents a significant milestone in the U.S. renewable energy sector. The project, which began construction in 2024 and is currently more than 30% complete, faced a temporary setback when BOEM ordered an immediate cessation of activities on April 16, 2025.

Empire Wind also includes a potential second phase with a collective generating capacity of approximately 2.1 gigawatts.

Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor ASA, expressed gratitude to key stakeholders, including President Trump and New York Governor Hochul, whose collaboration proved crucial in resolving the situation. “We appreciate the fact that construction can now resume on Empire Wind, a project which underscores our commitment to deliver energy while supporting local economies and creating jobs,” Opedal stated.

The suspension was part of a broader halt on offshore wind development ordered by President Trump, with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum citing concerns about the previous administration’s approval process.

The decision prompted legal action from 18 states, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, aimed at protecting maritime investments and jobs.

The project’s financial stakes are substantial, with Empire Wind holding a gross book value of approximately USD 2.5 billion as of March 31, 2025, including USD 1.5 billion in project finance term loans. The development also encompasses the redevelopment of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, set to become the nation’s largest dedicated port facility for offshore wind.

Molly Morris, President of Equinor Wind US, emphasized the project’s broader economic impact: “Empire Wind brings supply chain investments in states across the nation including New York, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Texas and South Carolina”.

The project’s history dates back to 2017 when Empire secured the lease for the designated area off New York’s coast through a competitive process.

Following an extensive environmental review, construction approval was granted in early 2024, with project financing secured the same year.

Moving forward, Equinor will conduct an updated assessment of the project economics in the second quarter, aiming to maintain its 2027 commercial operation target date. The company plans to work with suppliers and regulatory bodies to minimize the impact of the recent work stoppage.

The resumption of Empire Wind marks a significant moment for the U.S. offshore wind industry, representing Equinor’s continued investment in American energy infrastructure, which has totaled approximately USD 60 billion since the early 2000s.