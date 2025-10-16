gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,316 members

Top US Admiral Visits Caribbean Nations Amid Venezuela Tensions

A boat burns off the coast of Venezuela in this screen grab taken from a video released October 14, 2025, depicting what U.S. President Donald Trump said on a post on Truth Social was a U.S. strike on a suspected drug-trafficking boat. Donald Trump via Truth Social/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Verification: -Reuters checked the footage through our AI detection tool and found no evidence of manipulation. However, the footage is partly blurred, making it impossible to confirm if the video is manipulated.

Top US Admiral Visits Caribbean Nations Amid Venezuela Tensions

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
October 15, 2025

By Jim Wyss

Oct 14, 2025 (Bloomberg) –The head of the US Southern Command is visiting key Caribbean nations this week, as President Donald Trump’s administration surges forces into the region in a bid to hem in Venezuela. 

Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey will meet with the leaders of Antigua and Barbuda, as well as Grenada, starting Tuesday, according to the the US embassy in Barbados. 

“The meetings will center on reaffirming the longstanding security collaboration with both nations and shared challenges that affect the Eastern Caribbean, including transnational organized crime, illicit trafficking, and border security,” the embassy said in a statement.

Washington is asking Grenada — a tiny nation that the US invaded in 1983 after a military coup — to host a temporary radar base and technical personnel. Grenada has said it’s considering the request but is weighing issues of sovereignty, public safety and national interest.

Antigua and Barbuda’s prime minister, meanwhile, has ruled out hosting any foreign military installations on the twin-island nation. 

Holsey’s visit is his first to the two countries since he took over SOUTHCOM last November, and comes amid increased tensions. The US began deploying at least eight ships and thousands of troops to the waters around Venezuela in August, with the Trump administration describing the build-up as an attempt to shutdown drug trafficking routes. 

Since then, at least four alleged drug-trafficking vessels have been destroyed and 21 people have been killed, according to US government statements. But the lack of details and the use of lethal force has led to questions about the legality of the operations.

Both Antigua and Grenada have, at times, been solid allies of Venezuela, particularly since the South American nation provided subsidized fuel to the Caribbean under the PetroCaribe program.

Phone calls and emails to SOUTHCOM seeking comment weren’t immediately returned. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

Caribbean
SOUTHCOM
venezuela
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,316 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Cargoship ‘Thamesborg’ Departs Arctic Northwest Passage After Refloat, Concluding Six-Week Rescue Operation
Grounding Incidents

Cargoship ‘Thamesborg’ Departs Arctic Northwest Passage After Refloat, Concluding Six-Week Rescue Operation

Around six weeks after running aground in Canada’s Arctic waters Dutch cargo vessel Thamesborg and its icebreaker and tug escort have left the waters of the Northwest Passage. The convoy is traveling southward in Baffin Bay towards the Davis Strait and will leave Arctic waters in the next few days.

21 hours ago
Total Views: 8836
Arctic Cargo Ship ‘Thamesborg’ Refloated AIS Data Show, Awaiting Company Confirmation 
Grounding Incidents

Arctic Cargo Ship ‘Thamesborg’ Refloated AIS Data Show, Awaiting Company Confirmation 

Nearly five weeks after running around in Canada’s Arctic Northwest Passage, Dutch cargo ship Thamesborg appears to have been successfully refloated. The vessel’s operator, Wagenborg, had indicated that it would be attempting a refloat this week. The ice-class cargo vessel was en route from China to eastern Canada via the polar waters when it ran aground atop a shoal on September 6. 

October 9, 2025
Total Views: 1523
Wagenborg to Attempt Refloat of Grounded ‘Thamesborg’ This Week Weather Permitting, Before Ice Window Narrows
Grounding Incidents

Wagenborg to Attempt Refloat of Grounded ‘Thamesborg’ This Week Weather Permitting, Before Ice Window Narrows

Dutch operator Wagenborg will attempt to refloat its grounded cargo vessel Thamesborg this week, weather conditions permitting, the company announced during a press briefing. The vessel ran aground in the Canadian Arctic on September 6.

October 7, 2025
Total Views: 4922