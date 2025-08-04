gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,746 members

The barge from the vessel collision near Hibiscus Island, July 28, 2025

The barge from the vessel collision near Hibiscus Island, July 28, 2025. Coast Guard Sector Miami crews are investigating the potential causes of the collision. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

Third Child Dies Following Miami Sailboat-Barge Collision as Investigation Continues

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
August 4, 2025

MIAMI – U.S. Coast Guard officials announced today the death of a 10-year-old child who had been in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital following a vessel collision near Hibiscus Island last week.

“Our hearts continue to mourn with all those impacted by [last week’s] tragic incident, especially with the passing of another one of Miami’s children today,” said Capt. Frank Florio, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Miami.

The incident occurred on July 28 when a barge struck a sailing vessel carrying six people near Hibiscus Island. All six individuals were recovered from the water after the collision, but two were declared deceased upon arrival at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The incident claimed the lives of a 7-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl. An 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were listed in critical condition, while a 12-year-old girl and a 19-year-old girl were rescued from the water. With this latest announcement, the death toll has now risen to three.

Coast Guard officials confirmed that international partners have been invited to participate in the investigation, with investigators from Argentina joining the team as the home nation of one of the victims. An invitation has also been extended to the Chilean National Maritime Authority (DIRECTEMAR).

As part of standard procedures, authorities conducted alcohol and drug testing for both the tug and barge crew members as well as the sailboat operator. All test results were negative.

The Coast Guard is maintaining a 250-yard safety zone around the accident site, where the sailing vessel remains submerged under the barge. Officials are seeking public assistance with the investigation.

“Anyone who has video footage of the incident or has an eye-witness account is requested to reach out to the Coast Guard investigating officers,” the Coast Guard stated.

The U.S. Coast Guard, in conjunction with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, continues to investigate the accident.

Tags:

barge collision
collision
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,746 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Barges IN122011 and IN155499 immediately after impact blocking the primary channel. The Joe B. Wyatt is shown in the background
Accidents

Tow Pilot’s Overcompensation Leads to $3.28 Million Mississippi River Bridge Strike

An experienced tow pilot’s anticipation of river conditions that never materialized led to a costly accident on the Mississippi River, according to a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report released...

July 29, 2025
Total Views: 2470
The barge from the vessel collision near Hibiscus Island, July 28, 2025
Accidents

Two Children Dead After Sailboat and Barge Collide Near Miami

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a vessel collision between a sailboat and barge near Hibiscus Island in Miami, Florida, that resulted in the deaths of two children and others...

July 28, 2025
Total Views: 3856
NTSB investigators on the cargo vessel Dali, which struck and collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26, 2024. (Photo: Peter Knudson/NTSB)
Accidents

NTSB Appoints Stolzenberg to Lead Marine Safety Investigations

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has appointed Eric Stolzenberg as the new director of its Office of Marine Safety, effective July 27, 2025. The Office of Marine Safety is...

July 28, 2025
Total Views: 1092