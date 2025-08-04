Third Child Dies Following Miami Sailboat-Barge Collision as Investigation Continues

MIAMI – U.S. Coast Guard officials announced today the death of a 10-year-old child who had been in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital following a vessel collision near Hibiscus Island last week.

“Our hearts continue to mourn with all those impacted by [last week’s] tragic incident, especially with the passing of another one of Miami’s children today,” said Capt. Frank Florio, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Miami.

The incident occurred on July 28 when a barge struck a sailing vessel carrying six people near Hibiscus Island. All six individuals were recovered from the water after the collision, but two were declared deceased upon arrival at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The incident claimed the lives of a 7-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl. An 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were listed in critical condition, while a 12-year-old girl and a 19-year-old girl were rescued from the water. With this latest announcement, the death toll has now risen to three.

Coast Guard officials confirmed that international partners have been invited to participate in the investigation, with investigators from Argentina joining the team as the home nation of one of the victims. An invitation has also been extended to the Chilean National Maritime Authority (DIRECTEMAR).

As part of standard procedures, authorities conducted alcohol and drug testing for both the tug and barge crew members as well as the sailboat operator. All test results were negative.

The Coast Guard is maintaining a 250-yard safety zone around the accident site, where the sailing vessel remains submerged under the barge. Officials are seeking public assistance with the investigation.

“Anyone who has video footage of the incident or has an eye-witness account is requested to reach out to the Coast Guard investigating officers,” the Coast Guard stated.

The U.S. Coast Guard, in conjunction with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, continues to investigate the accident.