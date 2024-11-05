The End of ‘Fat Leonard’: U.S. Navy Bribery Mastermind Sentenced to 15 Years and $55 Million

Leonard Glenn Francis, the infamous “Fat Leonard” behind the largest bribery and fraud scheme ever to hit the U.S. Navy, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, ordered to pay $20 million in restitution to the Navy, and slapped with a $150,000 fine.

The former CEO of Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA) was also required to forfeit $35 million in illicit earnings, while his company was placed on probation for five years and fined an additional $36 million.

In a sentencing that closed a dark chapter of scandal within the Navy, U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino delivered the judgment for Francis’s deep-seated fraud and bribery, which spanned years and ensnared over 30 Navy personnel.

His sentence includes 164 months for bribery and fraud and an additional 16 months for his high-profile escape in 2022 that sparked an international manhunt. Following his arrest in Venezuela and return to the U.S., Francis will now serve approximately 8.5 more years, considering his previous time served.

An Elaborate Web of Deceit

Francis’s fraud network was sprawling and audacious. Through GDMA, he won Navy contracts by offering extravagant gifts and substantial bribes to Navy officials in exchange for sensitive, classified information about ship locations, port schedules, and Navy investigations. The perks he extended to naval personnel were lavish: cash, luxury travel, fine dining, designer goods, Cuban cigars, Kobe beef, and high-end liquor. The GDMA team also arranged for escorts, first-class accommodations, and even hand-made ship models.

By manipulating Navy contracts and overbilling for basic services such as fuel and sewage disposal, Francis defrauded the Navy of millions. According to U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath, his actions “lined his pockets with taxpayer dollars while undermining the integrity of U.S. Naval forces.”

A Decade-Long Investigation

The investigation that ultimately brought Francis to justice unraveled corruption that stretched far into the upper ranks of the Navy. In his 2015 plea agreement, Francis agreed to cooperate extensively with federal authorities, providing investigators with details on bribery across hundreds of personnel—details that were instrumental in the Navy’s sweeping probe.

“Mr. Francis’ sentencing brings closure to an expansive fraud scheme that he perpetrated against the U.S. Navy with assistance from various Navy officials,” said Kelly P. Mayo, Director of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS). “His actions not only degraded the 7th Fleet’s readiness but shook the Fleet’s trust in its leadership.”

Francis’s cooperation did not excuse his actions, but it shed light on vulnerabilities in the Navy’s contract procurement processes, resulting in several reforms to prevent future abuse.

The Escape and Return of ‘Fat Leonard’

Francis’s sentencing saga took a dramatic twist in September 2022 when, under house arrest in San Diego, he cut off his GPS ankle monitor and fled, eventually making his way through Mexico, Cuba, and finally to Venezuela, where he was arrested three months later. His flight from justice added 16 months to his sentence.

With Francis in federal custody and over $55 million in fines and forfeitures ordered, the Navy faces the task of rebuilding trust after one of the largest corruption scandals in its history.

“Leonard Francis put the safety of our warfighters and Department of Navy assets at risk,” said NCIS Director Omar Lopez, underscoring the lasting impact of Francis’s actions on Navy operations and morale.

While justice has been served, it has come at a cost to both taxpayer funds and the reputation of the U.S. Navy—a stark reminder of the impact of unchecked corruption within national defense.