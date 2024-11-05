gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,346 members that receive our newsletter.

Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Producers Cut Output Ahead of Storm

Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Producers Cut Output Ahead of Storm

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 5, 2024
Reuters

Nov 5 (Reuters) – Oil and gas producers began shutting in U.S. Gulf of Mexico output and pulling workers off platforms on Tuesday ahead of a late hurricane season storm threatening offshore fields. 

The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of steady to rapid intensification over the next 24 to 36 hours, with Tropical Storm Rafael forecast to became a Category 1 hurricane by early Wednesday.

Producers could lose between 3.1 million and 4.9 million barrels of oil and 4.56 billion to 6.39 billion cubic feet of natural gas, researchers predicted. 

U.S. oil futures rose about 1% on Tuesday to $72.10 per barrel on storm concerns. 

Chevron, which operates Gulf of Mexico production platforms Anchor, Blind Faith, Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti, Petronius, and Big Foot, said it was halting offshore production and evacuating personnel.

Norway’s Equinor also said it has shut in production at its Titan oil platform and expected to complete a full evacuation by day’s end. 

BP said it has secured offshore facilities and removed some offshore oil production workers from its Argos, Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika, and Thunder Horse facilities. 

Shell on Monday said it has paused drilling operations and began withdrawing some staff from its Appomattox, Vito, Mars and other production facilities in preparation for the storm’s potential impact.

Occidental Petroleum said it was monitoring the weather and had plans that it could implement as needed. 

The port of Freeport in south Texas closed to inbound vessel traffic due to offshore conditions ahead of Rafael, according to a notice from a shipping agency.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

hurricanes
u.s. gulf of mexico

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Jane McAllister works a ZIM containership at the Port of Virginia. Photo courtesy McAllister Towing
Environment

Alternative Fueled Ship Orders Surge as LNG and Methanol Battle for Market Share

October 2024 marked a record-breaking month for alternative fueled vessel orders, with a total of 97 new orders placed, according to the latest figures from DNV’s AFI platform. The milestone...

17 mins ago
Total Views: 55
The Prosperity FPSO at Payara, Guyana’s third offshore oil development on the Stabroek Block. Photo courtesy ExxonMobil
Offshore

Guyana and Suriname Emerge as Promising LNG Suppliers, Wood Mackenzie Says

Guyana and Suriname are poised to become significant players in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, according to a recent report by Wood Mackenzie. The report, titled “Can Guyana and...

24 hours ago
Total Views: 832
Late-Season Hurricane Could Hit Gulf Oil and Gas Production
Offshore

Late-Season Hurricane Could Hit Gulf Oil and Gas Production

An are of thunderstorms south of Jamaica is forecast to intensify into Tropical Storm Rafael some time Monday, with further strengthening into a hurricane expected by late Tuesday as it...

November 4, 2024
Total Views: 1680
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,346 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.