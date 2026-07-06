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Oil tanker Al Shaffiah sails at the sea near the Omani coast, as seen from Musandam

Oil tanker Al Shaffiah sails at the sea near the Omani coast, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 26, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

LNG Tanker Struck by Projectile Near Hormuz, Sparking Fire

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 2012
July 6, 2026

A laden LNG tanker was struck by an unknown projectile late Monday while transiting just east of the Strait of Hormuz, the latest security incident in one of the world’s most strategically important shipping lanes.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report from the vessel’s master that the tanker was hit on its port side about 8 nautical miles east of Limah, Oman, while traveling southbound away from the Strait of Hormuz. The impact sparked a fire onboard, though no casualties or pollution were reported. Authorities are investigating the incident.

The attack comes as commercial shipping has gradually returned to the Strait of Hormuz following last month’s U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement, but security agencies continue to warn that risks remain elevated.

The reported attack appears to have occurred on or immediately adjacent to the U.S-coordinated southern transit corridor off Oman that has become the primary route for a portion of commercial vessels entering and leaving the Strait of Hormuz. The corridor was expanded following last month’s ceasefire after mine hazards rendered the traditional Traffic Separation Scheme unsafe for normal navigation.

“Nakilat Shipping Qatar Limited LNG Tanker AL REKAYYAT (IMO Number: 9397339) was struck by an unknown projectile east of Musandam peninsula in the eastern side of the Strait of Hormuz,” said Martin Kelly, Head of EOS Risk Group.

The incident came just hours after the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) reiterated that the maritime security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz remains “SUBSTANTIAL,” while advising that the expanded southern transit corridor remains open to all commercial traffic.

The advisory said vessels may use the route day or night with AIS activated, navigation lights on, radars operating, and normal VHF communications in accordance with best management practices. Coordination with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Naval Cooperation and Guidance for Shipping (NCAGS) remains encouraged but is not mandatory.

JMIC also reminded mariners to remain aware of the mine danger area affecting the traditional traffic separation scheme.

The latest incident occurred near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies pass. Shipping traffic through the region has been recovering in recent weeks after military operations and mine threats disrupted navigation earlier this year.

UKMTO has advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity as investigations into Monday’s attack continue.

Tags:

Iran conflict
strait of hormuz

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