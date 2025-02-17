gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,111 members that receive our newsletter.

Taiwan Strait Not China’s, Taipei Says After Canadian Warship Passes Through

Members of the media capture visuals of the Kuang Hua VI-class missile boat as the Taiwan military demonstrates combat readiness ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays as part of an annual exercise in Kaohsiung, Taiwan January 9, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan Strait Not China’s, Taipei Says After Canadian Warship Passes Through

Reuters
Total Views: 0
February 17, 2025

By Ben Blanchard and Ryan Woo

TAIPEI/BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) – The Taiwan Strait does not belong to China and any attempts to create tension threaten global security, the island’s defense ministry said on Monday, after Beijing criticized Canada for sailing a warship through the sensitive waterway.

The U.S. Navy and occasionally ships from allied countries like Canada, Britain and France, transit the strait, which they consider an international waterway, around once a month.

Taiwan also considers it an international waterway but China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, says the strategic waterway belongs to it.

Last week the first U.S. Navy ships transited the strait since President Donald Trump took office last month, drawing an angry reaction from China, which said the mission increased security risks.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said China had responded to those sailings by carrying out “joint combat readiness patrols.”

“The Taiwan Strait is absolutely not within the scope of China’s sovereignty,” the ministry said in a statement.

Freedom of navigation by “friendly and allied” countries through the strait are concrete actions that highlight the strait’s legal status, and China is trying to create a false appearance that the strait is an “internal issue,” it added.

“Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is not only a matter of concern for Taiwan, but also a common concern for free and democratic countries around the world,” the ministry said.

“Any deliberate attempts by the communist’s military to create tension in the Taiwan Strait will pose a real threat to global security.”

Neither China’s defense ministry nor Taiwan Affairs Office immediately responded to requests for comment.

Taiwan has complained of repeated Chinese military activities near the island.

Its defense ministry said on Monday morning in its daily update of China’s actions over the previous 24 hours that it had detected 41 Chinese military aircraft and nine ships around the island, concentrated in the strait and off Taiwan’s southwest.

China’s military on Monday lambasted Canada for sailing the warship through the strait.

Canada’s actions “deliberately stirred up trouble” and undermined peace and stability in the strait, the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement.

“Theater forces maintain a high level of alert at all times and resolutely counter all threats and provocations,” it added.

The Canadian military declined immediate comment.

Both the Chinese and Taiwanese governments identified the ship as the Ottawa.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Sunday that the ship had sailed in a northerly direction, adding that Taiwanese forces also kept watch.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry welcomed the sailing.

“Canada has once again taken concrete actions to defend the freedom, peace and openness of the Taiwan Strait and has demonstrated its firm position that the Taiwan Strait is international waters,” it said on Sunday.

Last October, a U.S. and a Canadian warship sailed together through the strait, less than a week after China conducted a new round of war games around the island.

Taiwan’s democratically-elected government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Ryan Woo; Editing by Diane Craft and Michael Perry)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

canada
China
taiwan
taiwan strait

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Canadian frigate HMCS Regina (FFH 334)
Defense

China Condemns Canadian Warship In Taiwan Strait

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) – China’s military on Monday condemned the sailing of a Canadian warship in the Taiwan Strait, saying its air and naval forces had monitored and warned the ship,...

10 hours ago
Total Views: 778
A general view of commercial harbour of Syria's coastal city of Tartous.REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo
Defense

UK Tracks Russian Ships Carrying Ammunition From Syria

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) – Britain said on Saturday it had tracked in recent days six Russian naval and merchant ships carrying ammunition used in Syria as they sailed through the Channel....

February 15, 2025
Total Views: 916
China Accuses Australia of Deliberate Provocation in South China Sea
Defense

China Accuses Australia of Deliberate Provocation in South China Sea

China accused Australia on Friday of deliberately provoking it with a maritime patrol in the disputed South China Sea this week, saying the latter was spreading "false narratives," though Australia maintained its action adhered to international law.

February 14, 2025
Total Views: 1786
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,111 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.