gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,196 members

The Swedish Coast Guard vessel KBV 003 at sea

The Swedish Coast Guard vessel KBV 003. Photo courtesy Kustbevakningen

Swedish Coast Guard Boards Bulk Carrier Suspected of Dumping Waste in Baltic Sea

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
October 23, 2025

Swedish authorities have boarded a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier off the coast of Gothenburg following reports that the vessel dumped waste in the Baltic Sea near Fårö.

Sweden’s Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin confirmed the action in a post on X, stating: “I have received information this afternoon that @Kustbevakningen, in Swedish waters, has boarded a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier off the coast of Gothenburg, which was reportedly observed dumping waste in the Baltic Sea off Fårö.”

Bohlin characterized the boarding as “a clear example of how the Coast Guard conducts active maritime surveillance to combat environmental crimes.”

The minister did not name the vessel in his statement. The incident occurred in Swedish territorial waters, with the Coast Guard (Kustbevakningen) conducting the enforcement action.

The Baltic Sea has been subject to increasing environmental protections in recent years due to concerns about pollution and its impact on the marine ecosystem. Illegal waste dumping by commercial vessels remains a persistent enforcement challenge for Baltic nations.

Tags:

illegal dumping
swedish coast guard
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,196 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

containership
News

DNV Awards HD KSOE Approval in Principle for Nuclear-Powered Containership Design

Classification society DNV has awarded HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering an Approval in Principle for a 15,000 TEU container vessel design powered by nuclear-powered Small Modular Reactor technology. The...

55 minutes ago
Total Views: 88
An illustration of a Sembcorp Marine-designed Wind Turbine Installation Vessel for Maersk Supply Service.
News

Maersk Offshore Wind Takes Seatrium to Arbitration Over Nearly Completed Wind Installation Vessel

Seatrium Limited announced it received a notice of arbitration from Maersk Offshore Wind over a dispute regarding the termination of a contract for a nearly completed wind turbine installation vessel....

19 hours ago
Total Views: 833
EU Expanding Russia Sanctions to Chinese Refineries and Traders
News

EU Expanding Russia Sanctions to Chinese Refineries and Traders

The European Union's 19th package of sanctions against Russia will list four companies involved in China's oil industry that circumvent Western restrictions, EU diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

22 hours ago
Total Views: 469