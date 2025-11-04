Stena Line Strengthens Baltic Presence With Strategic Wasaline Acquisition

European ferry operator Stena Line is set to acquire Swedish-Finnish ferry service Wasaline, expanding its Baltic Sea operations to five routes while advancing sustainable shipping initiatives in the region.

The acquisition, announced today, will see Stena Line take over NLC Ferry Ab Oy, which operates under the Wasaline brand on the Umeå-Vaasa route connecting Sweden and Finland. The service is currently jointly owned by the two cities through Kvarken Link.

“It is with great joy and enthusiasm that we at Stena Line take on the responsibility for Wasaline and the route between two important regions and cities, Umeå and Vaasa,” said Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line.

In July 2025, Wasaline established what became the first international green shipping corridor through a biogas agreement with Gasum and a Fuel EU Maritime pooling agreement with Stena Line.

“With Wasaline, we not only gain a vessel equipped with the latest environmental technology and capable of sailing CO?-neutral on a regular basis, we also enhance our access to alternative fuels,” Mårtensson added. “In addition, we gain a strong intermodal transport link toward Gothenburg and Trelleborg, and onwards to the European continent.”

Wasaline is the world’s northernmost shipping company, operating daily passenger and freight services between Vaasa, Finland, and Umeå, Sweden. Its hybrid vessel, Aurora Botnia, runs on biogas and batteries and currently serves the route. The vessel will remain under Kvarken Link’s ownership while Stena Line assumes operational responsibilities. Both the ship and Wasaline’s services have been awarded the Key Flag Symbol, a recognition of Finnish work.

Strategic Infrastructure Investment

Local officials emphasized the route’s importance beyond commercial considerations. “This has happened during a turbulent time when infrastructure, civil defense, and preparedness have become more relevant than ever,” said Hans Lindberg, Chair of the Municipal Executive Board for Umeå Municipality. “For us in Umeå, it is important to take steps that strengthen resilience and opportunities in our part of the world.”

Peter Ståhlberg, CEO of Wasaline, expressed confidence in the transition: “It is strategically important to ensure that the service between Vaasa and Umeå continues and has the possibility to grow in the future. We look forward to continuing to develop our work on environmental and operational efficiency together with Stena Line.”

The acquisition requires approval from the municipal councils of Umeå and Vaasa, expected in November 2025, along with standard regulatory approvals. The transaction is anticipated to close in early 2026.

With this addition, Stena Line will operate five Baltic Sea routes, complementing its existing services between Trelleborg-Rostock, Karlskrona-Gdynia, Ventspils-Nynäshamn, and Travemünde-Liepaja.