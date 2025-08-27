Star Bulk’s $2.75B Shareholder Value Strategy: Norton Details Fleet Renewal and Market Outlook

In a recent Capital Link Trending News webinar, Star Bulk Carriers President Hamish Norton outlined the company’s disciplined approach to capital allocation that has returned $2.75 billion to shareholders since 2021 through dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction.

“Pure arbitrage” drives Star Bulk’s strategy, Norton explained, using vessel sale proceeds to repurchase shares when trading at significant discounts to net asset value. This approach was demonstrated in Q2 2025 when the company repurchased 3.3 million shares for $54 million, funded largely by selling nine older vessels.

The company maintains strong liquidity with $407 million in cash plus $115 million in undrawn revolver capacity, while reducing net debt to $761 million – well covered by the fleet’s scrap value of $932 million.

On the operational front, Star Bulk continues investing in fleet efficiency with energy-saving devices and high-efficiency propellers installed on 47 vessels to date, with 13 more planned for 2025. These upgrades, along with low-friction hull coatings and advanced weather-routing technology, aim to achieve 10-15% fuel savings while ensuring compliance with tightening IMO carbon regulations.

Looking ahead, Norton highlighted favorable market fundamentals with the global dry bulk orderbook at just 10.8% of the fleet while 27.7% of vessels are over 15 years old. He noted the ongoing “ocean imbalance” – more ships in the Pacific and fewer in the Atlantic – which supports rates and is expected to continue into early 2026.

Seasonal strength typically brings stronger second-half performance in dry bulk markets, with Norton expecting an even stronger H2 2025 driven by Chinese restocking of coal and grain, Brazilian iron ore seasonality, and new long-haul shipments from Guinea’s Simandou mine starting in Q4.

For 2026, Star Bulk projects modest dry bulk trade growth of 0.3% in tons and 0.6% in ton-miles, with continued favorable supply-demand balance supported by limited fleet growth and ongoing slow steaming.

The company recently declared a Q2 2025 dividend of $0.05 per share (record date August 28th) and maintains a policy of distributing approximately 60% of operating cash flow.

You can watch the full webinar below: