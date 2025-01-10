SOUNION Salvaged! Complex Operation Prevents Major Environmental Disaster in Red Sea

Maritime security firm Ambrey has confirmed the successful salvage of the MT SOUNION, a Greek-owned oil tanker that became a focal point as one of the worst attacks in the ongoing Red Sea crisis.
The operation marked a monumental effort to prevent an environmental catastrophe after the vessel, carrying approximately 1 million barrels of crude oil, was severely damaged by Houthi militants in August 2024.
The incident began on August 21, 2024, when the laden tanker was struck by Houthi-launched anti-ship missiles in the southern Red Sea. The attack disabled critical control systems, leaving the SOUNION adrift. The following day, the European Naval Force’s (EUNAVFOR) Operation ASPIDES responded to an urgent distress call from the ship’s captain. A French frigate, despite facing continued attacks by drones and Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs), safely evacuated all 29 crew members aboard.
The ordeal escalated on August 23, as Houthi forces boarded the vessel, planted explosives, and detonated them across the main decks and bridge. Fires erupted in 19 locations, cargo tank tops were breached, and the tanker’s structural integrity was at risk.
The Houthis released footage of the attack, which quickly circulated on social media and raised concern over the vessel’s dire condition.
The vessel, stricken 58 miles off the Yemeni coast, posed significant environmental risks. The U.S. State Department warned of a potential oil spill “four times the size of the Exxon Valdez disaster,” spurring a complex commercial salvage operation led by Ambrey, backed by insurers and major diplomatic efforts to coordinate military and logistical support.
The SOUNION’s location—well within range of Houthi range—made the operation a unique challenge. Explosive ordnance disposal teams had to clear unexploded devices before salvage could commence. Specialists from around the world were mobilized, with firefighting and towing equipment flown in under expedited diplomatic clearances.
The scale of the effort required advanced tugs from Greece and a flotilla of support vessels, alongside close protection from EUNAVFOR assets.
In mid-September, the salvage flotilla, supported by three EUNAVFOR naval assets and close air support, managed to tow the SOUNION to a safe location 150 miles north.
Firefighting operations were conducted primarily at night to counter the extreme heat and humidity of the Red Sea. Over three weeks, the fires were extinguished, the cargo tanks were patched and inerted, and the tanker was stabilized. By early October, the vessel was towed to Suez, where her cargo was safely offloaded.
“Ambrey pays tribute and is grateful to all the brave military and civilian partners, suppliers, and crew members involved in this complex salvage operation,” said Ambrey CEO Christopher Crookall. “The collaboration and dedication from all parties enabled us to collectively prevent an environmental catastrophe, save the vessel, and keep all involved safe.”
In total, the operation brought together over 200 specialists and multiple organizations, including Megatugs Salvage & Towage, Diaplous, Offmain, Fire Aid, Pro Liquid, and Ambipar Response.
This unprecedented joint effort not only saved the SOUNION but also prevented an ecological disaster in one of the world’s most vital waterways—highlighting both the severe challenges of the Red Sea crisis and the urgent need for maritime security and environmental protection in the region.
