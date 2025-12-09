Sixteen Containers Lost from Baltic Klipper: Multi-Agency Response Underway in England

A major shoreline cleanup operation continues along the West Sussex coast following a container spill incident that began Saturday evening, when the cargo ship Baltic Klipper lost 16 shipping containers into the Solent near the Nab Tower.

As of Monday afternoon, 11 of the 16 lost containers had washed ashore across multiple locations in West Sussex, with seven containers found in Selsey, two at Pagham Harbour, and two at Bognor. Nine containers have come ashore and released their contents, primarily fruit and polystyrene, which now litter beaches and nearby residential areas.

The containers were carrying non-hazardous cargo, including eight containers of bananas, two of plantain, one of avocados, and five that were reported as empty. No crew members were injured in the incident.

Arun District Council, Chichester District Council, and West Sussex County Council are leading the response effort, working alongside Ambipar, an environmental management company contracted to secure the containers and collect debris. “The first stage of this process has involved assessing the sites and the scale of the issue, so that we can put adequate plans in place,” according to a joint statement from the councils.

Ambipar is using established shoreline cleanup assessment techniques to collect and categorize waste, which is being transported to a designated site in a nearby car park for proper disposal in accordance with local regulations. Teams are also visiting residential gardens where debris has washed in, helping residents remove litter from their properties. Skips have been placed at sites in Bognor Regis and Selsey to facilitate waste collection.

HM Coastguard has deployed both helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft to conduct offshore searches for the remaining containers. The agency is working with the vessel’s owners, who are responsible for recovering the containers.

Authorities have issued safety warnings to residents and volunteers. “Whilst it is appreciated that people want to help, they should also take care to ensure their safety as there is sharp metal on the beaches from the containers,” the joint council statement noted. Officials stressed that any collected waste should be left in designated collection areas and not removed by individuals.

Cordons remain in place around the container locations, with HM Coastguard, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, and Sussex Police maintaining a presence at affected sites. Security measures have been implemented to prevent containers from drifting back out to sea.

Members of the public are reminded that all wreck material found in the UK must be reported to HM Coastguard’s Receiver of Wreck within 28 days, though this does not include perishable goods such as foodstuffs.

Anyone spotting additional containers should report sightings to the Coastguard on 0344 382 0560.

“The clean-up will take some time,” authorities acknowledged, while thanking community members who have assisted with waste collection efforts. Further investigation into the remaining containers is ongoing, with updates to be provided as the situation progresses.