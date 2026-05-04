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AH-64 Apache helicopters fly over the Strait of Hormuz, April 17, 2026, with multiple commercial vessels visible below, as U.S. Army crews maintain a persistent aerial presence to support freedom of navigation and monitor maritime traffic in the strategic waterway

AH-64 Apache helicopters fly over the Strait of Hormuz, April 17, 2026, with multiple commercial vessels visible below, as U.S. Army crews maintain a persistent aerial presence to support freedom of navigation and monitor maritime traffic in the strategic waterway. U.S. Central Command Photo

Shipping Awaits Clarity on ‘Project Freedom’ as Hormuz Risks Remain High

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 4, 2026

BIMCO is urging shipowners to keep their guard up in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the overall security picture for commercial shipping is effectively unchanged despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly announced “Project Freedom” effort to reopen the chokepoint.

Jakob Larsen, BIMCO’s Chief Safety & Security Officer, said the industry still lacks the sort of formalized guidance that would normally underpin a return to routine transits.

In comments provided to gCaptain, Larsen noted that no formalized details or guidance to the shipping industry regarding “Project Freedom” have been announced.

Without Iranian consent for commercial ships to transit safely, Larsen said it remains unclear whether the threat to shipping can be “degraded or suppressed.” Iran has warned that any ship attempting to transit the strait without coordination with Iran’s military could face action, a posture that Larsen said could raise the risk of renewed hostilities as “Project Freedom” proceeds.

BIMCO also questioned whether the initiative is built for endurance. “It is unclear whether ‘Project Freedom’ is sustainable in the longer run or whether it will be a limited operation to get some of the trapped ships out,” Larsen said.

The caution comes as Reuters reported that a South Korean ship was hit by an explosion in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, while Iranian drones caused a fire at an oil installation in the UAE port of Fujairah.

The U.S. military earlier reported two U.S.-flagged merchant ships had made it through the strait, but Iran denied any crossings had taken place.

“The overall security situation for the shipping industry is currently unchanged, and our advice is for all shipowners to continue carrying out thorough risk assessments,” Larsen emphasized.

For operators, the message is clear that until there is credible, durable assurance of safe passage, convoy announcements and competing official claims may do little to shift commercial decision-making.

Tags:

Iran conflict
project freedom
strait of hormuz
trump administration

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