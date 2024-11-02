gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,483 members that receive our newsletter.

US Navy warship in a shipyard's floating drydock for repair

PASCAGOULA, Miss. The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) sits inside a dry-dock in preparation for launch at Huntington Ingalls Industries Pascagoula shipyard in 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Samantha Crane)

Shipbuilding Giant’s Revenue Hit By US Navy Uncertainty

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 2, 2024

by Pratyush Thakur (Reuters) – The largest U.S. military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls $HII on Thursday cut its 2024 shipbuilding revenue due to uncertainty in navy agreements, supply chain issues and labor shortages, sending its shares down.

The company forecasts shipbuilding revenue, which is the focus of two of its three divisions, will likely be near the lower end of its previously projected range of $8.8 billion to $9.1 billion.

Huntington had expected to reach an agreement with the U.S. Navy for Virginia-class Block V and Block VI and Columbia-class submarines in the second half of 2024.

However, CEO Chris Kastner cited “some uncertainty emerged about the timing of that agreement,” prompting the company to update its profitability and cash flow assumptions.

Despite the rising demand for submarines and aircraft carriers, fueled by China’s expanding naval footprint and high global tensions, Huntington Ingalls has not been able to capitalize on it due to persistent problems in retaining shipyard labor.

For the third quarter, Huntington’s per-share profit was $2.56, down from $3.70, a year ago. Revenue also declined 2.4% to $2.7 billion.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore, Reuters)

Tags:

Huntington Ingalls
naval shipbuilding
U.S. Navy

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Photo of China's PLAN Liaoning aircraft carrier with escort ships underway
Navy

China’s New Era: Dual Aircraft Carrier Formation Sails Into South China Sea

by Farah Master (Reuters) China’s aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong carried out dual aircraft carrier formation exercises for the first time in the South China Sea, the PLA navy said, a...

November 1, 2024
Total Views: 1487
UECC Doubles Down on Green Fleet with Multi-Fuel Hybrid Car Carriers
Environment

UECC Doubles Down on Green Fleet with Multi-Fuel Hybrid Car Carriers

United European Car Carriers (UECC) has inked a deal with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Nanjing for the construction of up to four state-of-the-art multi-fuel battery hybrid pure car and truck...

October 30, 2024
Total Views: 509
German navy ship at dock flying flags
Navy

Red Sea Is Now So Dangerous Even NATO Warships Are Avoiding It

by John Konrad (gCaptain) The Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest and most strategically vital waterways, has become so hazardous that even the German Navy is steering clear. Defense...

October 29, 2024
Total Views: 9410
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,483 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.