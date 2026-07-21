Second Tanker Abandoned in 24 Hours After Latest Strait of Hormuz Attack

A second commercial tanker has been abandoned by its crew in less than 24 hours after being struck by an unidentified projectile near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), as attacks on merchant shipping continue to mount in the strategic waterway.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received multiple reports that a tanker had been struck approximately eight nautical miles northeast of Limah, Oman. According to an update issued by the vessel’s company security officer, the crew has abandoned the ship and is now in a lifeboat.

“No environmental impact has been reported,” UKMTO said, adding that authorities are investigating the incident. The agency advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

According to Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) tanker Kaifan (IMO: 9656046) broadcast a distress call on VHF Channel 16 stating that the vessel had been struck by a drone or missile, causing a fire in its engine room.

The latest incident comes less than 24 hours after Greek shipping company Dynacom Tankers confirmed that two of its managed tankers were hit by projectiles while operating off the Omani coast.

One vessel, the Malta-flagged Panamax tanker Kavomaleas, was struck twice, igniting a fire in its engine room that forced the crew to abandon ship. The second tanker also sustained damage in a separate attack, though its crew remained aboard.

The new attack further underscores the deteriorating security environment for commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz following the collapse of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire earlier this month.

Since then, multiple merchant vessels have come under attack as U.S. forces have carried out repeated strikes against Iranian military targets and Tehran has continued targeting commercial shipping transiting the region.

UKMTO has not identified the vessel involved in the latest incident, nor has it said what type of projectile struck the tanker. No injuries have been reported. Authorities are continuing to investigate.