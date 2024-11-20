gCaptain-logo
Seaspan Garibaldi LNG bunkering vessel

The LNG bunkering vessel Seaspan Garibaldi. Photo courtesy Seaspan Energy

Seaspan Energy Secures First LNG Bunkering Accreditation at Port of Vancouver

Mike Schuler
November 20, 2024

Seaspan Energy has received the first-ever liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering accreditation from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (VFPA).

This landmark authorization enables Seaspan to conduct ship-to-ship LNG bunkering for vessels calling at the Port of Vancouver, marking a pivotal step in the port’s transition to cleaner marine fuels.

The accreditation process, spanning multiple years, adhered to rigorous international safety standards, including guidelines from the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF). The VFPA’s comprehensive assessment encompassed operational procedures, risk evaluations, and collaboration with key agencies such as local fire departments, the Canadian Coast Guard, and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

This development positions LNG as the first approved alternative fuel for ship bunkering at the Port of Vancouver, Canada’s busiest port, aligning with the international shipping sector’s efforts to reduce emissions. The port has already been welcoming various LNG-fueled vessels, including tankers, roll-on/roll-off ships, container ships, and cruise liners.

Seaspan Energy, part of the Seaspan group of companies, is preparing to operate three 112m-long LNG bunkering vessels, named after iconic West Coast mountains: the Seaspan Garibaldi, the Seaspan Lions, and the Seaspan Baker. The imminent entry into service of the Seaspan Garibaldi and Seaspan Lions will establish LNG bunkering services along the West Coast of North America.

“This accreditation is an important next step in Seaspan Energy’s journey towards offering low-carbon solutions for ship owners,” said Harly Penner, Senior Vice President of Seaspan Energy. LNG will play an integral role in the global transition to cleaner marine fuels, as we collectively aim to meet the International Maritime Organization’s emissions reductions targets by 2030 and beyond.”

The VFPA’s robust accreditation program requires Seaspan Energy to renew its license annually, ensuring continued adherence to the highest safety standards and procedures. This initiative not only enhances efficiency and sustainability at Canada’s largest port but also supports the port’s EcoAction incentive program, which offers substantial discounts on harbour dues for ships using alternative fuels like LNG.

canada
lng bunkering
port of vancouver

