Photo courtesy Port of Los Angeles

Photo courtesy Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Surge Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Mike Schuler
November 20, 2024

The Port of Los Angeles handled an unprecedented 905,026 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in October—marking a significant 25% increase from the previous year and the first time the port has surpassed 900,000 TEUs for four consecutive months.

“These robust, sustained volumes will likely continue in the coming months with strong consumer spending, an early Lunar New Year, importer concerns about unresolved East Coast labor issues and the possibility of new tariffs next year that could drive up shipping costs,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka.

The impressive performance at the Port of Los Angeles is part of a broader trend, with the facility moving 8,491,420 TEUs in the first ten months of 2024, putting it 19% ahead of its 2023 pace. October’s figures show a breakdown of 462,740 TEUs in loaded imports (a 24% increase), 122,716 TEUs in loaded exports (a 1% increase), and 319,570 empty containers (a 38% jump) compared to the previous year.

Next door, the Port of Long Beach’s October performance was equally impressive. It handled 987,191 TEUs, representing a staggering 30.7% increase year-over-year, driven by high demand for holiday merchandise. The port not only set a new monthly record but also surpassed its previous all-time high—set just two months earlier in August 2024—by 8%.

port of los angeles

