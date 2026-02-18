Sallaum Lines Expands LNG-Fueled Fleet with Two 7,500-CEU Car Carriers

Sallaum Lines has taken delivery of two new LNG dual-fuel Pure Car and Truck Carriers, marking a significant expansion of the company’s Ocean Class fleet as it advances its environmental commitment in the Roll-on/Roll-off shipping sector.

The MV Ocean Explorer and MV Ocean Legacy represent the latest additions to Sallaum Lines’ growing portfolio of next-generation PCTCs, each designed to meet stringent international environmental standards while delivering operational efficiency across global trade routes.

MV Ocean Explorer, constructed by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd., measures 199.90 meters in length with a 38-meter breadth and can accommodate up to 7,500 car equivalent units across 13 decks. The vessel features an LNG fuel system with a total capacity of 3,536.21 cubic meters.

Built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Nanjing, MV Ocean Legacy spans approximately 199.90 meters in length and 37.7 meters in breadth, with a carrying capacity of 7,400 units distributed across 13 cargo decks. The ship is equipped with LNG storage capacity ranging between 36 and 37.8 tons, designed for extended endurance and reduced emissions during long-haul operations.

Both vessels incorporate advanced LNG dual-fuel propulsion systems that significantly reduce CO?, NOx, SOx, and particulate emissions compared to conventional fuel oil systems.

“With the delivery of MV Ocean Explorer and MV Ocean Legacy, we are proud to take another bold step toward a more sustainable future for maritime transport,” said Sami Sallaum, Chairman of Sallaum Lines. “These vessels reflect our ongoing investment in cleaner technologies and our dedication to providing reliable, efficient, and environmentally responsible shipping solutions to our global partners.”

The deliveries align with Sallaum Lines’ strategic repositioning, which includes relocating its headquarters from Switzerland to Limassol, Cyprus in October 2025. The company has also begun registering its vessels under the Cyprus flag, with Ocean Breeze and Ocean Legacy now officially Cyprus-flagged.

The move to Cyprus positions Sallaum Lines within one of the world’s leading maritime jurisdictions and the largest shipping management hub in Europe, enhancing operational efficiency and strategic alignment with European markets.

The Ocean Class vessels form the core of Sallaum Lines’ fleet development strategy, with the 7,500 CEU LNG dual-fuel design enabling significant fuel consumption savings, improved energy efficiency, and reduced operating costs while ensuring compliance with current and forthcoming international environmental regulations.

The company’s expansion comes amid broader fleet modernization efforts, including six new PCTC dual-fuel vessels on order and a 20-million-euro investment at its terminal in Antwerp, Belgium.

Earlier in 2025, Sallaum Lines took delivery of MV Ocean Breeze from Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding, which arrived four months ahead of schedule in July.

Through its investment in LNG dual-fuel technology and high-capacity vessel design, Sallaum Lines continues to position itself as a forward-looking carrier in an increasingly sustainability-driven maritime market.