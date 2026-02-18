Engine Room Fire Claims Two Lives Aboard Bulk Carrier Off Chinese Coast

Tariffs Caused Just Small China Trade Diversion, ECB Study Shows
Donald Trump’s trade levies aren’t the main reason why China is exporting more to other parts of the world, a European Central Bank study showed.
A fire in the engine room of the Singapore-registered bulk carrier MANDY has resulted in the deaths of two crew members and left a third hospitalized following an incident off the coast of China.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) confirmed that the fire broke out at approximately 7:35 p.m. Singapore Time on Monday evening. The vessel’s crew successfully extinguished the blaze, preventing what could have been a more catastrophic situation.
All 25 crew members aboard the vessel were Myanmar nationals, with no Singaporeans present during the incident. Two crew members were reported deceased, while a third crew member was evacuated to a shore medical facility for treatment.
In a statement, the MPA extended its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. “MPA is in contact with the company and the relevant Chinese authorities to provide the necessary assistance,” the authority said.
Authorities reported no pollution from the incident. The vessel’s operating company is now coordinating arrangements to tow the MANDY to Yantai Port, China, where further assessments will likely be conducted.
The MPA has announced it will launch a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire. Engine room fires remain one of the most serious hazards in maritime operations, often involving complex machinery, fuel systems, and limited escape routes for crew members.
Sign up for gCaptain’s newsletter and never miss an update
Subscribe to gCaptain Daily and stay informed with the latest global maritime and offshore news
Stay informed with the latest maritime and offshore news, delivered daily straight to your inbox
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.Sign Up