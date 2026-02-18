Engine Room Fire Claims Two Lives Aboard Bulk Carrier Off Chinese Coast

A fire in the engine room of the Singapore-registered bulk carrier MANDY has resulted in the deaths of two crew members and left a third hospitalized following an incident off the coast of China.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) confirmed that the fire broke out at approximately 7:35 p.m. Singapore Time on Monday evening. The vessel’s crew successfully extinguished the blaze, preventing what could have been a more catastrophic situation.

All 25 crew members aboard the vessel were Myanmar nationals, with no Singaporeans present during the incident. Two crew members were reported deceased, while a third crew member was evacuated to a shore medical facility for treatment.

In a statement, the MPA extended its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. “MPA is in contact with the company and the relevant Chinese authorities to provide the necessary assistance,” the authority said.

Authorities reported no pollution from the incident. The vessel’s operating company is now coordinating arrangements to tow the MANDY to Yantai Port, China, where further assessments will likely be conducted.

The MPA has announced it will launch a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire. Engine room fires remain one of the most serious hazards in maritime operations, often involving complex machinery, fuel systems, and limited escape routes for crew members.