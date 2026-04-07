gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,314 members

Yamal LNG ship-to-ship transfer

The icebreaking LNG carrier Vladimir Rusanov conducts the first ship-to-ship transfer of liquified natural gas produced at the Yamal LNG project at the port of Honningsvåg, Norway, in November 2018. Photo: SCF Group

Russia’s Yamal LNG Sends First Cargo to China Since November as EU Demand Dominated Q1

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 2
April 7, 2026

Russia’s Yamal LNG project has dispatched its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to China since November, ship-tracking data showed on Tuesday, marking a tentative resumption of flows to Asia after European buyers absorbed all volumes in the first quarter of 2026.

The cargo, loaded via the Arc7 class tanker Vladimir Rusanov near Murmansk and transferred onto the LNG carrier Geneva, is expected to arrive in China in mid-May, according to LSEG data.

Yamal LNG, controlled by Russia’s largest LNG producer Novatek, has historically supplied Europe as its primary market. But shifting geopolitical dynamics and looming European restrictions are forcing a gradual reorientation of flows toward Asia, particularly China.

The latest shipment follows a gap of several months, with the previous cargo to China dispatched in late November and arriving only at the end of January after a longer route around Africa.

During the first quarter of 2026, European buyers effectively absorbed all available Yamal LNG cargoes, traders and analysts say, as the region continued to rely on Russian LNG amid tight global supply and ongoing disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions. This came despite the European Union preparing a phased ban on Russian gas, including restrictions on new LNG contracts from April 2026.

The Yamal project, located in the Russian Arctic with annual capacity of close to 20 million tonnes, has been a cornerstone of Russia’s LNG exports, with Europe accounting for the majority of shipments in recent years.

However, Moscow has increasingly signalled that flows could be redirected eastward. President Vladimir Putin said recently that Russia could divert gas away from Europe in response to tightening sanctions and import bans.

Analysts caution that such a pivot is constrained in the near term by long-term contracts, limited spot volumes and logistical bottlenecks, including seasonal Arctic shipping routes and a shortage of specialised LNG carriers.

Still, the resumption of deliveries to China underscores a longer-term shift already underway. Starting in nine months, China can be expected to become a larger buyer of Yamal LNG, as the European market is set to become effectively off-limits from Jan. 1, 2027 under the EU’s planned import ban.

Tags:

Arc7
arctic
Arctic Shipping
China
eu
LNG
russia
Yamal LNG

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,314 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Qatar LNG Vessels U-Turn After Attempt to Pass Through Hormuz
Energy

Qatar LNG Vessels U-Turn After Attempt to Pass Through Hormuz

Two tankers carrying liquefied natural gas from Qatar appear to have abandoned an effort to exit the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz — delaying what would have been the first exports to buyers outside of the region since the war started.

19 hours ago
Total Views: 3787
Oil tankers anchored near Strait of Hormuz after Iran conflict disrupts Persian Gulf shipping routes
Energy

Ships With Qatar LNG Attempt First Hormuz Exit Since War Started

wo tankers carrying liquefied natural gas from Qatar appear to be heading toward the Strait of Hormuz, and an exit from the Persian Gulf would mark the first export to buyers outside of the region since the war started.

April 6, 2026
Total Views: 3288
First Japanese LNG Carrier Passes Through Hormuz Since Iran Conflict Began
Energy

First Japanese LNG Carrier Passes Through Hormuz Since Iran Conflict Began

A Japanese-linked liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier has successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such passage by a Japan-affiliated vessel since the waterway was effectively shut by conflict in the region, its operator said on Friday.

April 3, 2026
Total Views: 946