gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,881 members

A crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

A crude oil tanker lies at anchor near the terminal Kozmino in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel

Russia’s Novorossiysk Behind Schedule on Loadings Due to Jetty Damage

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 18, 2025

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) – Crude loadings at Russia’s Novorossiysk port are about two to three days behind schedule as damage caused by a November 14 Ukrainian attack has limited the capacity of a key jetty at the terminal, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Black Sea port of Novorossiysk and a neighboring Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal, through which one fifth of Russia’s crude exports flow, suspended oil exports on Friday after the attack. Novorossiysk resumed them on Sunday.

The Ukrainian attack on the Sheskharis oil harbor at Novorossiysk damaged berths 1 and 1A, which handle large 140,000-deadweight-ton Suezmax tankers.

RUSSIA SAYS IT CAN QUICKLY DEAL WITH THE CONSEQUENCES

“The loading of Suezmax class tankers has been transferred to berth 1A,” one of the sources said. “Berth 1 is still idle.”

That indicates that some of the damaged equipment at one of the Suezmax-class berths has yet to be fixed, which will make it hard for the port to immediately claw back the days of lost loadings and get back on schedule, the source said.

The Sheskharis oil harbor has two main jetties: one has berths for Suezmax and Aframax class tankers with a deadweight of 100,000 tons. Another jetty is suitable for smaller vessels.

The attack on Novorossiysk was the most damaging to date by Ukraine on Russia’s main Black Sea crude export infrastructure.

News of the attack sent oil prices up 2% on Friday, and news that loadings had resumed sent oil prices down on Monday.

Industry sources said that the port could catch up on the backlog by the end of November as long as storms do not interfere with loadings.

Russia exported 3.22 million tons, or 760,000 barrels per day, through Novorossiysk in October, according to industry sources, though November volumes are expected to be lower.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia had the capacity to quickly deal with the consequences of the attack and to resume export activities.

Exports of Kazakh oil, which transit through Novorossiysk, may also be delayed by 1-2 days, one trader said, adding that, nevertheless, he hoped to meet the schedule on time.

Kazakhstan exports oil to Novorossiysk via the Atyrau-Samara oil pipeline and along the Aktau-Makhachkala-Novorossiysk route. Those routes should move 430,000 tons and 170,000 tons respectively in November, industry sources said.

(Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Mark Potter)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

crude oil
russian oil
Ukraine War
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,881 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Smoke billows after Ukraine's SBU drone strikes a refinery, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Ryazan, Ryazan Region, Russia, in this screen grab from a video obtained by Reuters, March 13, 2024. Video Obtained By Reuters/via REUTERS
Ports

Russia’s Novorossiysk Port Resumes Oil Loadings After Ukrainian Attack

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Russia’s Novorossiysk port resumed oil loadings on Sunday after a two-day suspension triggered by a Ukrainian missile and drone attack, two industry sources said and LSEG data showed. Novorossiysk...

November 16, 2025
Total Views: 853
Operations at Mariupol port amid Russia-Ukraine conflict. Photo REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Ports

Big Russian Port Operator Says Its Systems Were Targeted by Foreign Hackers

Russia's Port Alliance group, which operates a network of sea cargo terminals, said on Thursday that foreign hackers had targeted its systems over three days in a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack and an attempted hack.

November 13, 2025
Total Views: 376
The CMA CGM Trocadero at EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg
Ports

CMA CGM Strengthens European Hub Strategy with 20% Stake in Hamburg Terminal

The CMA CGM Group has signed a term sheet to acquire a 20% stake in EUROGATE Container Terminal Hamburg, marking a significant expansion of the French shipping giant’s infrastructure footprint...

November 12, 2025
Total Views: 496