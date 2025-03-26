gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 108,962 members that receive our newsletter.

Russian Oil tanker exiting Black Sea

A Russian oil tanker sails under Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge in Istanbul in March 2022 after departing from Russia’s Novorossiysk port. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Russian Oil Freight Rates From Baltic Ports to India Ease as More Western Shipowners Return

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 26, 2025

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) – Freight rates for Russian oil supplies from its Baltic ports to India are declining from recent record highs amid an increase in offers from Western shipowners after Urals crude oil prices fell below a price cap of $60 per barrel, two traders said.

The Group of Seven countries, in coordination with the EU, imposed the price cap in late 2022 that blocked access to Western shipping services and insurance if Russian oil was purchased at more than $60 a barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow’s ability to finance its Ukraine war.

The cost of shipping Urals oil from the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga to India fell to $7 million per one-way shipment on average after rising to a 12-month high early in March.

Global oil prices fell in March, which pushed the price of Urals crude in Russia’s ports below $60 per barrel, allowing more Western shipping companies to resume services for Russian oil, including freight.

As of Wednesday, the cost of Urals oil loaded from the port of Primorsk was about $57 per barrel. URL-PRMSK

“Urals has been below the limit (of $60 per barrel) for quite a long time now, so many shipowners have entered the market and are offering good prices,” said one Urals trader.

Freight rates for Russia’s crude may fall further amid a maritime and energy truce between Russia and Ukraine, if implemented. It is not clear when or how the Black Sea maritime security deals would start.

Russian crude shipping rates rose sharply after a new round of U.S. sanctions on Russian energy interests announced in January came into effect. Russian oil sellers were forced to look for new tankers to replace those hit by sanctions.

Freight rates still remain significantly above levels in January, when the cost of shipping Russian crude from the Baltic ports to India was $4.7-4.9 million.

(Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Jane Merriman)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

crude oil
india
russia
sanctions

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Vattenfall Greenlights Construction of Germany’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm
Energy

Vattenfall Greenlights Construction of Germany’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Swedish utility Vattenfall has greenlit construction of the Nordlicht 1 and 2 wind farms off the northern coast of Germany. Together the two projects will become the country’s largest off-shore wind park. With construction to begin in 2026 the project is expected to be operational by 2028.

30 minutes ago
Total Views: 51
Ship-to-ship transfer of Russian LNG from Yamal LNG near Honningsvåg on February 19, 2019. (Source: Courtesy of Kystverket / Norwegian Coastal Administration)
Energy

EU Transshipment Ban on Russian LNG Takes Effect, Forcing Shift to Ship-to-Ship Transfers

More than three years into the Ukraine War the EU has finally slammed the door shut to the transfer of Russian LNG across its terminals. Ukrainian officials have long called for the bloc to begin phasing out the Russian supercooled gas, but support in Brussels for a full-fledged ban remains haphazard.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 504
Oil tanker on Lake Maracaibo, in Cabimas. REUTERS/Issac Urrutia
Energy

Oil Loading Slows at Venezuela’s Ports Amid US Tariffs, License Termination, Data Shows

Loading of Venezuela's heavy crude at its main oil ports slowed this week after the U.S. imposed a tariff on trade with countries buying the South American nation's oil and producer Chevron began reducing its tanker fleetthere, according to shipping data and a document seen on Tuesday.

23 hours ago
Total Views: 705
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,962 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.