gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,328 members

An LNG tanker at a port in Yantai, China

A drone view shows tugboats assisting a liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker to dock at a port in Yantai, Shandong province, China February 14, 2025. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Russia Says China Is Moving Towards Exporting Energy

Reuters
Total Views: 0
June 21, 2025
Reuters

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 (Reuters) – Rosneft ROSN.MM CEO Igor Sechin, one of the most influential men in Russia’s energy sector, said on Saturday that China was seeking complete energy independence and that in the foreseeable future it could become a major energy exporter.

China’s economic and military rise over the past 45 years is considered to be one of the most significant geopolitical events of recent times, alongside the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union which ended the Cold War.

Sechin said that a massive increase in electricity consumption was changing the entire landscape of the global energy markets as populations soared in Africa and Asia and the digital revolution triggered massive demand for power.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Sechin said that China accounted for a third of global investment in the energy sector, was ramping up renewable energy capacity and was now one of the leaders in nuclear power. 

“China, which has already ensured its energy security, is confidently moving towards complete energy independence, forming a stable energy balance based on its own resources,” Sechin said in a speech which referenced both Greek mythology and Niccolo Machiavelli. 

Related Article: Plans for Nuclear-Powered 24,000 TEU Containership Unveiled in China

“There is no doubt, taking into account the persistence and professionalism of our Chinese comrades, that in the foreseeable future they will achieve the desired result, which will turn China from an importer of energy resources into a major energy exporter.”

China is currently the world’s largest importer of crude oil and a major importer of natural gas. Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter and holds the world’s largest reserves of natural gas. 

Sechin, who worked alongside Vladimir Putin in the former imperial capital of St Petersburg and later under the president in the Kremlin, has run Rosneft since 2012. 

Rosneft accounts for about 40% of Russian oil production, 14% of the country’s gas production and 32% of the refinery market. It is also the biggest Russian exporter of oil to China.

Sechin said that the decision by OPEC+ to speed up an output increase now looked far-sighted and justified in the light of the confrontation between Israel and Iran. He added that the OPEC+ group could bring forward its output hikes by around a year from the initial plan.

He drew attention to the vast U.S. debt pile, warning that great powers from Habsburg Spain and pre-Revolutionary France to the Ottoman Empire and Britain had declined due to high levels of public debt.

The expansion of the Western military-industrial complex was diverting enormous resources away from productive sectors and unlikely to be a panacea for the problems in Europe or the United States, Sechin said.

“There is always an asymmetrical answer,” he added.

But his focus was on China’s role, giving the example how the growth in the sales of electric vehicles had resulted in significant slowdown in motor fuel demand over the last year. 

“If this trend continues – it may have a significant reverse impact on the oil market balance,” Sechin said. 

He added than an important part of China’s strategy to reduce dependence on energy imports was the processing of coal into synthetic fuels and chemical products

About 40 million tons of coal is used to produce synthetic fuels and more than 260 million tons for ammonia and methanol production, he said. 

(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

China
china exports
nuclear power
opec+
russia crude exports
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,328 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi//File Photo
Energy

Iran’s Oil Exports Soar as Israel Attack Prompts Cargo Clearout

Iran’s oil exports have jumped since the nation came under attack from Israel on Friday, according to a firm that specializes in monitoring clandestine shipping. The Islamic Republic exported an average of 2.33 million barrels a day since June 13, according to data from TankerTrackers.com. That’s an increase off 44% compared with the year through June 12. The lion’s share of that oil comes from Kharg Island, home to a cluster of storage tanks that are critical infrastructure for Iran.

June 18, 2025
Total Views: 1669
A tanker transits the Suez Canal. Shutterstock/Anatoly Menzhiliy
Energy

Oil Shippers Pause Offers to Middle East as Conflict Intensifies

Some oil tanker owners and managers have paused offering their vessels for Middle Eastern routes since Friday as they assess the risks from Israel’s conflict with Iran, fueling concerns over export flows from the region.

June 16, 2025
Total Views: 979
1024px-south_pars_horizon
Energy

An Overview Of Iran’s Main Gas Field And Oil Infrastructure

DOHA, June 15 (Reuters) – Israel struck an installation at Iran’s South Pars gas field on Saturday, the first attack on Iran’s oil and gas sector as part of what the Israeli...

June 15, 2025
Total Views: 1710