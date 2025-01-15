gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,021 members that receive our newsletter.

Russian Crude Oil Piles Up Near Chinese Coast After US Sanctions

Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai, China October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Russian Crude Oil Piles Up Near Chinese Coast After US Sanctions

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
January 15, 2025

By Serene Cheong

Jan 15, 2025 (Bloomberg) –The amount of oil stranded off the Chinese coast is growing as traders, refiners and shipping companies try to avoid being caught up in the US’s strictest-ever sanctions on Russian energy flows. 

Five tankers carrying almost 4 million barrels of ESPO and Sokol crude from the Russian Far East that should have delivered their cargoes by now are idling in Chinese waters, according to ship-tracking data from Bloomberg and Kpler. Four of those vessels were sanctioned by the US.

Companies involved in the Russian oil trade have been scrambling for solutions since Washington sanctioned more than 180 tankers, as well as traders and insurers, on Friday. While there’s a wind-down period in which crude can be offloaded before the penalties take effect, many ports in Shandong province, a hub for independent refiners, are wary of handling the crude after a warning from a major terminal operator.

There could be an increase in ship-to-ship transfers of oil in response to the sanctions, and more smaller ports being used, shipbrokers said. Crude from the Russian Far East is popular with China’s so-called teapot refiners due to it being relatively cheap and the short travel time.

Read More: China’s Mega Refiners Rush for Oil to Avert Sanctions Disruption

The amount of stranded crude has almost doubled from a couple of days ago and is expected to keep growing for the foreseeable future. The volumes don’t include oil on the Madestar, a very-large crude carrier that recently did a ship-to-ship transfer with another vessel carrying ESPO, the tracking data show. Three other tankers carrying the grade are set to offload in China in the coming days. 

ShipIMOLoad port (grade)Load dateCurrent locationCargo sizein ’000 bblsComments
Olia9268112Kozmino (ESPO)Jan. 7Off Yantai709Idling off China; ship is sanctioned
Mermar9231212Kozmino (ESPO)Jan. 5Off Longkou755Idling off China; ship is sanctioned
Altair9413547Kozmino (ESPO)Jan. 2Off Huizhou744Idling off China
Huihai Pacific9346732Kozmino (ESPO)Jan. 4Off Dongjiakou770Idling off China; ship is sanctioned
Viktor Titov9301407De-Kastri (Sokol)Jan. 4Off Qingdao699Idling off China; Sovcomflot tanker; sanctioned
Madestar9289726STS with Pagos at YeosuJan. 9Off Qingdao/RizhaoN/APagos loaded at Kozmino ~Jan. 5; now signals India as destination
Nichole9332822Kozmino (ESPO)Jan. 11Sailing to Lianyungang741ETA Jan. 15
Olympus9511387Kozmino (ESPO)Jan. 10Sailing to Dongjiakou762ETA Jan. 17; Sovcomflot tanker
Tai Shan9405057Kozmino (ESPO)Jan. 12Sailing to Dongjiakou769ETA Jan. 16

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
crude oil
Oil
russia
sanctions
vlcc

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Russia Says New US Energy Sanctions Will Destabilize Global Markets
Energy

Russia Says New US Energy Sanctions Will Destabilize Global Markets

The Kremlin said on Monday that the latest round of U.S. sanctions on the Russian energy sector risked destabilizing global markets, and Moscow would do everything possible to minimize their impact.

January 13, 2025
Total Views: 694
The last section of pipeline is assembled on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project before operations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024, near Laidlaw, British Columbia, Canada, February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo
Energy

Enbridge Preps Pipeline Buildout For Trump-Driven Drilling Boom

By Kevin Orland Jan 11, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Enbridge Inc. is devising plans to rapidly boost capacity on its US oil pipeline system if the incoming Trump administration succeeds in kicking off...

January 11, 2025
Total Views: 1646
Russian-flagged oil tanker Pegas docked in Greece.Picture taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik
Energy

Russia Says It Will Continue Oil And Gas Projects Despite US Sanctions

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday denounced new U.S. sanctions against Moscow’s energy sector as an attempt to harm Russia’s economy at the risk of destabilizing global markets and said the...

January 11, 2025
Total Views: 1002
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,021 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.