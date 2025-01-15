Russian Crude Oil Piles Up Near Chinese Coast After US Sanctions

By Serene Cheong

Jan 15, 2025 (Bloomberg) –The amount of oil stranded off the Chinese coast is growing as traders, refiners and shipping companies try to avoid being caught up in the US’s strictest-ever sanctions on Russian energy flows.

Five tankers carrying almost 4 million barrels of ESPO and Sokol crude from the Russian Far East that should have delivered their cargoes by now are idling in Chinese waters, according to ship-tracking data from Bloomberg and Kpler. Four of those vessels were sanctioned by the US.

Companies involved in the Russian oil trade have been scrambling for solutions since Washington sanctioned more than 180 tankers, as well as traders and insurers, on Friday. While there’s a wind-down period in which crude can be offloaded before the penalties take effect, many ports in Shandong province, a hub for independent refiners, are wary of handling the crude after a warning from a major terminal operator.

There could be an increase in ship-to-ship transfers of oil in response to the sanctions, and more smaller ports being used, shipbrokers said. Crude from the Russian Far East is popular with China’s so-called teapot refiners due to it being relatively cheap and the short travel time.

Read More: China’s Mega Refiners Rush for Oil to Avert Sanctions Disruption

The amount of stranded crude has almost doubled from a couple of days ago and is expected to keep growing for the foreseeable future. The volumes don’t include oil on the Madestar, a very-large crude carrier that recently did a ship-to-ship transfer with another vessel carrying ESPO, the tracking data show. Three other tankers carrying the grade are set to offload in China in the coming days.

Ship IMO Load port (grade) Load date Current location Cargo sizein ’000 bbls Comments Olia 9268112 Kozmino (ESPO) Jan. 7 Off Yantai 709 Idling off China; ship is sanctioned Mermar 9231212 Kozmino (ESPO) Jan. 5 Off Longkou 755 Idling off China; ship is sanctioned Altair 9413547 Kozmino (ESPO) Jan. 2 Off Huizhou 744 Idling off China Huihai Pacific 9346732 Kozmino (ESPO) Jan. 4 Off Dongjiakou 770 Idling off China; ship is sanctioned Viktor Titov 9301407 De-Kastri (Sokol) Jan. 4 Off Qingdao 699 Idling off China; Sovcomflot tanker; sanctioned Madestar 9289726 STS with Pagos at Yeosu Jan. 9 Off Qingdao/Rizhao N/A Pagos loaded at Kozmino ~Jan. 5; now signals India as destination Nichole 9332822 Kozmino (ESPO) Jan. 11 Sailing to Lianyungang 741 ETA Jan. 15 Olympus 9511387 Kozmino (ESPO) Jan. 10 Sailing to Dongjiakou 762 ETA Jan. 17; Sovcomflot tanker Tai Shan 9405057 Kozmino (ESPO) Jan. 12 Sailing to Dongjiakou 769 ETA Jan. 16

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.