Russia Readies Second Homebuilt Arctic LNG Icebreaking Carrier as Novatek Expands Sanction-Hit Fleet

Russia moved closer to deploying its second domestically built Arc7 icebreaking liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier on Thursday as the Konstantin Posyet was named at a ceremony attended via video link by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, signalling the vessel is nearing commercial service.

The 172,600-cubic-meter carrier is the second Arc7 LNG vessel completed at the Far Eastern Zvezda shipyard for Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project, following the commissioning of sister ship Alexey Kosygin in December 2025.

The vessel recently completed sea trials and is expected to enter service in the coming months, marking another step in Russia’s efforts to build a domestic fleet of specialized Arctic LNG carriers after Western sanctions disrupted shipbuilding programmes and access to foreign technology.

Its arrival significantly improves the logistics outlook for Arctic LNG 2, which has struggled to establish a stable export fleet after sanctions targeted both the project and many of the vessels originally intended to serve it.

Once Konstantin Posyet enters service, Novatek will effectively have access to three Arc7 LNG carriers for Arctic LNG 2 operations: the two Zvezda-built vessels and one South Korean-built Arc7 tanker, Christophe de Margerie, originally assigned to the Yamal LNG project but subsequently redeployed after sanctions.

Naming ceremony of Arc7 LNG carrier Konstantin Posyet. (Source: Sovcomflot)

Sources familiar with the construction program said a third Zvezda-built Arc7 vessel, likely either the Pyotr Stolypin or Sergei Witte, is expected to be launched before the end of this year. That would give Novatek access to four Arc7 carriers ahead of the 2026-27 winter navigation season.

The fleet expansion coincides with plans announced by Rosatom and Sovcomflot to begin year-round navigation for Arctic LNG 2 via the Northern Sea Route this winter. Analysts say the goal has become increasingly realistic as second-generation Arc7 carriers enter service.

The new vessels are considered more capable than the first generation of Arc7 LNG carriers built for Yamal LNG. Designed for independent operation in Arctic conditions, they can navigate through ice up to two metres thick.

Speaking at the naming ceremony via video link, Mishustin said the vessel’s completion demonstrated the continuing development of Russia’s Arctic transport infrastructure and domestic shipbuilding capabilities. Large parts of the vessels, however, were constructed by South Korean builder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

The ceremony at Zvezda was attended by executives from Sovcomflot, Rosneft, Novatek and Russia’s shipbuilding sector.

Sovcomflot Chief Executive Igor Tonkovidov described the vessel as another milestone in the development of Russia’s high-tech merchant fleet. In a statement, the company said the tanker combines advanced icebreaking capability with high environmental standards and is designed for year-round operation along the Northern Sea Route.

The vessel is approximately 300 meters long, 48.8 meters wide and capable of transporting 172,600 cubic meters of LNG.

The Arc7 program represents one of the most ambitious projects undertaken by Zvezda, the Kremlin-backed shipyard established at Bolshoy Kamen near Vladivostok to develop Russia’s capacity to build large, technologically sophisticated commercial vessels.

The program has faced repeated delays since 2022 after sanctions disrupted supplies of critical foreign equipment and technology. Several vessels originally planned for completion years earlier were pushed back as Zvezda sought alternative suppliers, especially for the Western-supplied LNG tank membranes. Critically Konstantin Posyet’s tanks had already been installed when sanctions hit.

Installation of the tank membrane and delivery of the remaining three vessels at Zvezda, Pyotr Stolypin, Sergei Witte and Viktor Chernomyrdin, may prove more challenging. Though Russia has reportedly been working on developing its own membrane-type containment.