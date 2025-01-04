gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,169 members that receive our newsletter.

Russian Tanker 'Volgoneft-212' sinks near Kerch Strait, December 15, 2024. (Source: exilenova/Telegram)

Russian Tanker 'Volgoneft-212' sinks near Kerch Strait, December 15, 2024. (Source: exilenova/Telegram)

Russia Declares Emergency After Black Sea Oil Spill

Reuters
Total Views: 0
January 4, 2025
reuters logo

an 4 (Reuters) – Russia declared a regional state of emergency on Saturday in Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, as workers cleared tons of contaminated sand and earth on either side of the Kerch Strait following an oil spill in the Black Sea last month.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russia-installed governor of the city of Sevastopol, said new traces of minor pollution required urgent elimination and declared a state of emergency in the city – giving authorities more power to take swift decisions such as ordering citizens to evacuate their homes. 

The Kerch Strait runs between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov and separates Crimea’s Kerch Peninsula from Russia’s Krasnodar region.

Rescue workers have now cleared more than 86,000 metric tons of contaminated sand and soil, the emergencies ministry said on Saturday. The oil leaked from two aging tankers that were hit by a storm on Dec. 15. One sank and the other ran aground.

Related Article: Third Tanker Sends Distress Call as Oil Washes Up on Russia’s Black Sea Coast


More than 10,000 people have been working to shovel up viscous, foul-smelling fuel oil from sandy beaches in and around Anapa, a summer resort. Environmental groups have reported deaths of dolphins, porpoises and sea birds. 

People work to clear spilled oil on the coastline following an incident involving two tankers damaged in a storm in the Kerch Strait, in the settlement of Blagoveshchenskaya near the Black Sea resort of Anapa in the Krasnodar region, Russia December 21, 2024. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

The emergencies ministry said on the Telegram messaging app that oil-tainted soil had been collected in the broader Kuban region in Russia and in Crimea, whose annexation by Russia has not been recognized by most other countries. 

The ministry published video footage of dozens of workers in protective suits loading bags of dirt onto diggers and others skimming dirt off the sand with shovels. 

Russia’s transport ministry said this week experts had established that about 2,400 metric tons of oil products had spilled into the sea, a smaller spill than initially feared. 

When the disaster struck, state media reported that the stricken tankers, both more than 50-years old, were carrying some 9,200 metric tons (62,000 barrels) of oil products in total. 

The spill involved heavy M100-grade fuel oil that solidifies at a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) and, unlike other oil products, does not float to the surface but sinks to the bottom or remains suspended in the water column.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Helen Popper and Timothy Heritage)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024

Tags:

black sea
kerch strait
oil spill
russia

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

bonny nigeria lng. photo REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Oil Spill

Oil Spill Occurs At Shell Terminal In Nigeria

By Camillus Eboh ABUJA, Dec 15 (Reuters) – An oil spill has occurred at the Shell loading terminal in Nigeria’s Delta region after a pipeline ruptured, Nigeria’s maritime agency said on Sunday. The...

December 15, 2024
Total Views: 1969
Russian Tanker 'Volgoneft-212' sinks near Kerch Strait, December 15, 2024. (Source: exilenova/Telegram)
Incidents

Oil Spills Into Kerch Strait After Russian Tanker Breaks Apart in Storm

A Russian oil tanker carrying thousands of tonnes of oil products split apart during a heavy storm on Sunday, spilling oil into the Kerch Strait, while another tanker was also in distress after sustaining damage, Russian officials said.

December 15, 2024
Total Views: 6197
PS Dream chemical tanker at anchor under a clear blue sky
Oil Spill

Chemical Tanker Captain Imprisoned After New Orleans Oil Spill 

NEW ORLEANS, LA (gCaptain) In a high-profile case involving environmental crimes at sea, two corporations—Privé Overseas Marine and Privé Shipping Denizcilik Ticaret—received their sentences last week in federal court in...

September 30, 2024
Total Views: 2498
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,169 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.