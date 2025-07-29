gCaptain-logo
Royal Caribbean ship Wonder Of The Seas

The 'Wonder of the Seas' cruise ship of the company Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise ship, is docked at a port in Malaga, Spain, April 30, 2022. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Royal Caribbean Lifts Annual Profit Forecast on Steady Cruise Demand

Reuters
July 29, 2025

July 29 (Reuters) – Royal Caribbean raised its annual profit forecast on Tuesday, banking on resilient demand for its luxury destinations, even as the cruise operator faces pressure from higher fuel costs.

The company forecast current-quarter profit below estimates, sending its shares down about 7% in early trading. The stock has gained about 53% this year.

Escalating Israel-Iran tensions as well as a recently announced trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union have boosted fuel costs and price volatility, keeping cruise operators on edge.

Despite the macroeconomic challenges and uncertainty around tariffs, Royal Caribbean’s booking trends rose from the prior quarter, particularly for close-in sailings, as its exclusive cruise deals and limited offers helped pull in travelers.

The company has also been investing in boosting travel options for high-end, seasoned cruisers and new customers alike with private islands and fresh cruise itineraries.

“The strong demand we are seeing across our new ships and land-based destinations reinforces that our strategy is working and resonating with today’s traveler,” CEO Jason Liberty said.

Royal Caribbean expects costs to rise by about 230 basis points in the third quarter, mainly on the back of the delivery timing of the luxury cruise ship “Star of the Seas” and some expenses moving from the second quarter.

It expects third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $5.55 to $5.65, below analysts’ estimates of $5.83, per data compiled by LSEG.

In June, peer Carnival Corp, lifted its annual profit forecast and delivered an upbeat quarter with the highest margins in about 20 years, saying sea-based vacations remained more affordable than land-based options.

For the full year, however, Royal Caribbean expects adjusted profit per share of $15.41 to $15.55, compared with its prior forecast of $14.55 to $15.55.

It earned $4.38 per share for the second quarter ended June 30, beating estimates of $4.09.

(Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Aerial of Barcelona's cruise port with cruise ships berthed
Cruise Ships

Barcelona Reduces Port Capacity to Limit Cruise Ship Calls

By Sabrina Nelson Garcinuño (Bloomberg) — Barcelona is set to reduce the number of port terminals for cruise ships in the city’s latest attempt to limit the number of tourist visits....

July 18, 2025
Greece targets overtourism with 20-euro levy on Santorini, Mykonos cruise visitors
Cruise Ships

Greece Imposes 20-Euro Levy On Santorini Cruise Visitors 

By Stamos Prousalis ATHENS, July 1 (Reuters) – Greece introduced a 20-euro ($23) fee on tourists arriving on Santorini by cruise ship on Tuesday to try to rein in overtourism and collect revenues to upgrade...

July 5, 2025
Disney Dream at sea
Cruise Ships

Cruise Industry Faces Renewed Calls for Man Overboard Tech After Father-Daughter Rescue

A dramatic rescue aboard the Disney Dream cruise ship has reignited the debate over man overboard (MOB) detection technology in the cruise industry. Earlier this week, a 5-year-old girl fell...

July 3, 2025
