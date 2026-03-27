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Carnival Slashes Profit Outlook as Iran War Sends Fuel Costs Soaring

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 27, 2026
Reuters

By Koyena Das

March 27 (Reuters) – Carnival Corp cut its annual profit forecast on Friday, as higher fuel costs pressure the cruise operator’s margins amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Attacks on oil and transport facilities across the Middle East and disruptions to energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about a fifth of global oil flows, since the Iran war outbreak, have disrupted global supply and pushed up oil prices.

The spike threatens Carnival’s profits as it is the only major U.S. cruise line that typically does not hedge fuel. 

Carnival expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to be about $2.21, below its previous expectation of up to $2.48.

U.S.-listed shares of Carnival fell nearly 5% in early trading and were down 17% so far this year. 

The company said its guidance assumes Brent crude averages $90 a barrel for the rest of April and May, $85 in the third quarter and $80 in the fourth quarter, based on fuel purchased in March and early April rather than current spot prices. 

The company said on its earnings call that it will not speculate on any impact from the current geographical conflict, adding that it has minimal exposure to the region.

“A higher-for-longer fuel cost scenario will affect Carnival, but the company has the scale and liquidity to handle these fluctuations,” said John Kempf of credit firm Fitch Ratings, adding strong bookings across the sector show cruise demand remains resilient despite economic uncertainty.

Carnival’s “bookings for 2026 were up double digits, which further pulled forward our already record booked position for the remainder of the year,” CEO Josh Weinstein said.

The company expects nearly $150 million in operational gains from higher yields and lower non?fuel costs to help offset more than $500 million in higher fuel expenses.

Strong bookings also helped Carnival beat first-quarter revenue and profit estimates. The company announced a $2.5 billion share buyback. 

(Reporting by Koyena Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

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crude oil
Cruise Ships
Iran conflict
oil prices

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