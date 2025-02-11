gCaptain-logo
Ismailia,,Egypt,-,November,5,,2017:,Large,Container,Vessel,Ship

An MSC containership underway in the Suez Canal, November 5, 2017. Stock Photo: byvalet/Shutterstock

Red Sea Ship Traffic Is Yet to Pick Up as Ceasefire Risks Swirl

Bloomberg
February 11, 2025

By Alex Longley

Feb 11, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Ship traffic through the Red Sea has remained slow in recent weeks despite a prolonged period without attacks from Yemen’s Houthis. 

While there haven’t been any incidents since the rebel group announced a truce last month, the number of vessels sailing through the Gulf of Aden remains unchanged, according to the Joint Maritime Information Center, which collates information on the militants’ attacks from multiple navies.

Top executives from the world’s biggest shipping companies have cautioned that any return to the Red Sea is likely to be slow given the volatility of tensions in the Middle East. Shippers continue to favor the longer but safer route around the southern tip of Africa. 

The Iran-backed Houthis started targeting Israeli-linked and western vessels in support of Hamas in 2023, after the conflict in Gaza broke out, and paused last month when a ceasefire was reached. But the fragility of the ceasefire was underscored this week when both sides accused each other of violating the terms of the deal.

US President Donal Trump said Israel should call off the ceasefire agreement with Hamas if hostages aren’t returned this weekend, risking another escalation of hostilities.

“Though inactivity could be considered as an improvement in maritime security, JMIC assesses the threat to merchant vessels has not changed and recommends industry remain vigilant,” it said in a weekly update. “The transit numbers remain fairly consistent.”

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Egypt
houthis
red sea
suez
suez canal
yemen

