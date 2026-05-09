gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 106,149 members

Oil tankers anchored near Strait of Hormuz after Iran conflict disrupts Persian Gulf shipping routes

LNG carriers at the Qatari LNG export facility at Ras Laffan. Photo: RasGas

Qatari LNG Tanker Sailing Towards Hormuz Strait

Reuters
Total Views: 0
May 9, 2026

May 9 (Reuters) – Qatari LNG tanker Al Kharaitiyat was sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday after departing Qatar’s Ras Laffan en route to Port Qasim in Pakistan, according to LSEG shipping data.

A successful passage would mark the first transit by a Qatari LNG tanker through the strait since the start of the war on Iran. There was no immediate comment from QatarEnergy.

The LNG is being sold by Qatar to Pakistan – a mediator in the war – under a government-to-government deal, according to two people familiar with the matter. They said Iran had approved the shipment to help build confidence with Qatar and Pakistan.

Pakistan has been in discussions with Iran to allow a limited number of LNG tankers to pass through the strait, as Islamabad urgently needs to address its gas shortage, a source briefed on the agreement told Reuters.

Iran agreed to assist, and the two sides are coordinating the first vessel’s safe passage carrying gas supplied under Pakistan’s agreement with Qatar, its main LNG supplier, the source added.

The vessel, managed by Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd and sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, has a cargo capacity of 211,986 cubic meters, according to LSEG data.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards halted two Qatar LNG tankers, Al Daayen and Rasheeda, that had been heading towards the Strait of Hormuz on April 6 and instructed them to hold position without explanation, a source told Reuters at the time.

Related Article: Qatar LNG Vessels U-Turn After Attempt to Pass Through Hormuz

Qatar is the world’s second-largest exporter ?of LNG, ?with shipments mostly going to buyers in Asia. Iranian attacks knocked out 17% of Qatar’s ?LNG export capacity, with repairs expected to sideline 12.8 million tons per year of the fuel for three to five years.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills, Timour Azhari and Marwa Rashad, Writing by Eman Abouhassira; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

iran
Iran conflict
pakistan
qatar
strait of hormuz

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 106,149 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 4, 2026
News

Trump’s Iran Strategy Collides with Hormuz Reality

President Donald Trump has changed his approach as he tries to end the war against Iran: reopen the Strait of Hormuz at all costs and leave thorny negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs until later.

21 hours ago
Total Views: 1685
Aerial top view of a containership at port. Stock Photo: Shutterstock/Avigator Fortuner
News

U.S. Import Slowdown Deepens as Retailers Pull Back Amid Iran Crisis

U.S. container imports are expected to remain weaker than last year through at least early fall despite a temporary rebound in May and June, according to new projections from the...

May 8, 2026
Total Views: 404
An anchored tanker ship at night
News

Iran Detains ‘Ocean Koi’ Tanker Apparently Hauling Iranian Oil

Iran said it seized a tanker in the Gulf of Oman, which appeared to be a sanctioned vessel carrying the Islamic Republic’s own oil.

May 8, 2026
Total Views: 3964