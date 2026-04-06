Qatar LNG Vessels U-Turn After Attempt to Pass Through Hormuz

By Stephen Stapczynski and Weilun Soon

Apr 6, 2026 (Bloomberg) –Two tankers carrying liquefied natural gas from Qatar appear to have abandoned an effort to exit the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz — delaying what would have been the first exports to buyers outside of the region since the war started.

The Al Daayen and Rasheeda, which each loaded LNG from Qatar’s export plant in late February, have u-turned away from the strait after earlier heading eastward toward the waterway near Oman, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Al Daayen is still signaling Qatar’s largest LNG buyer China as its next destination, the data show. Still, destinations are not final and vessels may change their indicated port of call at any time. So far, no loaded LNG tanker has passed through Hormuz since the US and Israel began strikes on Iran in late February.

The effective closure of the key waterway near Iran and the Arabian Peninsula has choked off energy flows to global markets, disrupting about a fifth of the world’s supply of LNG. Another tanker, which appeared to not be carrying a shipment, passed through the strait over the weekend.

Qatar has delivered two LNG shipments to Kuwait over the past few weeks, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Kpler. These supplies were likely loading from Qatar’s storage tanks, and don’t require traversing Hormuz.

Read More: First LNG Tanker Exits Strait of Hormuz Along Omani Coast

Tracking vessel movements around the Persian Gulf can be inexact because of the potential for electronic interference with ship signals and the intentional disablement of transponders by pilots sailing through risky zones.

Seapeak manages Al Daayen, and Nakilat owns Rasheeda, according to ship database Equasis. Neither company immediately responded to a request for comment.

Transit through Hormuz would be a shot in the arm for Qatar, which supplied nearly a fifth of all LNG last year, even as the country’s Ras Laffan export plant has been shut for over a month due to Iranian attacks. This could allow Qatar to send more shipments that are already loaded and waiting within the Persian Gulf, or offload fuel from storage.

QatarEnergy, which operates Ras Laffan — the world’s largest LNG export plant — didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran has choked off transit through the waterway since US and Israeli strikes began, while allowing passage to its own ships or those it’s approved. So far, no known Qatar-linked energy vessels have gone through the strait. In recent days, Tehran appears to have permitted the passage of vessels associated with countries seen as close to the US, including from France and Japan.

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.