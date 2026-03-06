gCaptain-logo
Qatar Energy Minister Warns War Will Force Gulf to Halt Energy Exports Within Weeks, FT Says

LNG Tanker at the North Field, which lies north-east off the Qatar peninsula, is the biggest natural gasfield in the world. Image Via Qatargas

Reuters
March 6, 2026

March 6 (Reuters) – Qatar expects all Gulf energy producers to shut down exports within weeks if the Iran conflict continues and drives oil to $150 a barrel, the country’s Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday.

Qatar halted its production of liquefied natural gas on Monday, as Iran continued to strike Gulf countries in retaliation for Israeli and U.S. attacks.

The country’s LNG production is equivalent to about 20% of global supply and plays a major role in balancing both Asian and European markets’ demand for the fuel.

“Everybody that has not called for force majeure we expect will do so in the next few days that this continues. All exporters in the Gulf region will have to call force majeure,” Kaabi told the FT.

“If this war continues for a few weeks, GDP growth around the world will be impacted,” he said.

“Everybody’s energy price is going to go higher. There will be shortages of some products and there will be a chain reaction of factories that cannot supply,” Kaabi said.

Kaabi said even if the war ended immediately it would take Qatar “weeks to months” to return to a normal cycle of deliveries.

Analysts and economists have highlighted the potential impact of the war on economies globally.

Kaabi, who is also the CEO of QatarEnergy, one of the world’s biggest liquefied natural gas producers, told FT that the company’s North Field expansion project would delay first production.

“It will delay all our expansion plans for sure,” Kaabi said. “If we come back in a week, perhaps the effect is minimal, if it’s a month or two, it is different.”

The project was scheduled to begin production in mid-2026.

He forecast that crude prices could hit $150 a barrel O/R in two to three weeks if ships and tankers were unable to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which is the world’s most vital oil export ?route, connecting the biggest Gulf oil producers with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Kaabi also expects gas prices to rise to $40 per million British thermal units.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Jane Merriman)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

Tags:

Gulf
Hormuz
iran
LNG
Oil
qatar

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Related Articles

Qatar Energy LNG terminal at Ras Laffan with liquefaction trains and export facilities
Energy

Qatar LNG Shutdown Sends Global Gas Markets Into Turmoil

Qatar declared force majeure on LNG exports amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, shutting down facilities that supply 20% of global liquefied natural gas. The shutdown will take at least a month to reverse, sending gas prices to multi-year highs.

March 4, 2026
Total Views: 423
qatar lng ship
Energy

Qatar’s $100B LNG Empire Just Lost Its Premium Status Overnight

Iranian drone attack forces Qatar to shut down Ras Laffan LNG facility for first time in 30 years, threatening a fifth of global supply. European gas prices surge 50% as Energy Minister Al-Kaabi scrambles to reassure buyers and find replacement cargoes.

March 4, 2026
Total Views: 848
Global Energy Costs Soar as Iran Crisis Disrupts Shipping, Oil and Gas Production
Energy

Global Energy Costs Soar as Iran Crisis Disrupts Shipping, Oil and Gas Production

Global oil and gas prices jumped on Tuesday as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran halted energy exports from the Middle East, with Tehran attacking ships and energy facilities, closing navigation in the Gulf and forcing production stoppages from Qatar to Iraq.

March 3, 2026
Total Views: 1111