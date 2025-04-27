gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,144 members

Iranian Red Crescent rescuers work following an explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas

Iranian Red Crescent rescuers work following an explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, Iran, April 27, 2025. Iranian Red Crescent/WANA (West Asia News Agency) Handout via REUTERS

Putin Orders Russian Emergency Planes To Iran After Blast At Port 

Reuters
Total Views: 0
April 27, 2025
reuters logo

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin has ordered several planes to be sent to Iran to help deal with the aftermath of a blast at Iran’s port of Bandar Abbas, Russia’s emergency ministry said on Sunday.

Putin has expressed his condolences over the loss of life and offered to provide a help to Iran dealing with the aftermath of a blast, the Kremlin said.

It said Putin had conveyed “words of sincere sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as his wishes for a recovery to all those injured.”

The emergency ministry said a Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft specializing in firefighting, as well as an Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane, would be sent to Iran to help out.

Iranian state media have reported that a huge blast probably caused by the explosion of chemical materials killed at least 25 people and injured more than 700 on Saturday at Bandar Abbas, Iran’s biggest port.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn and David Evans)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025. 

Tags:

explosion
iran
port
russia
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,144 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Rescue operation underway at site of Iran port explosion.
Ports

Update: Death Toll From Blast At Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Rises To 40

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) – The death toll from a powerful explosion at Iran’s biggest port of Bandar Abbas has risen to at least 40, with more than 1,200 people injured, state media reported on Sunday,...

11 minutes ago
Total Views: 58
Explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas
Ports

Update: Suspected Chemical Blast At Iran’s Bandar Abbas Kills 14, Injures Hundreds

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) – DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) – A huge blast probably caused by the explosion of chemical materials killed at least 14 people and injured more than 700 on Saturday at...

April 26, 2025
Total Views: 912
Santos Brasil is the leading terminal operator in Brazil with 8 strategic assets in container, liquid, and vehicle handling and logistics services across Brazil. Photo courtesy CMA CGM
Ports

CMA CGM Becomes Majority Owner of South America’s Largest Container Terminal Operator

French shipping and logistics giant CMA CGM Group has completed its acquisition of a controlling 51% stake in Santos Brasil Participações S/A, marking a significant expansion of its terminal operations...

April 25, 2025
Total Views: 577