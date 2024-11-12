Propspeed Enables Vremar SRL’s Crew Support Vessel King David To Achieve Significant Fuel Savings

Propspeed, the leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced today the successful evaluation of its coating system on VREMAR SRL’s crew support vessel King David. Conducted by Technical Manager, Massimiliano Rossetti and the vessel owner Marco Vrenna, the study reviewed data from the onboard monitoring system, comparing key metrics such as diesel consumption, speed and distance. The study analyzed data from a set period of vessel operational hours, to minimize the impact of uncontrolled variables inherent in performance studies, reviewing data prior to the application of the Propspeed coating system against data after the application of the Propspeed coating system.



The results revealed a significant 13.5% reduction in fuel consumption, translating to considerable cost savings and reduced associated carbon emissions. Detailed data from the onboard monitoring system confirmed that Propspeed not only enhances fuel efficiency but also contributes to the environmental sustainability of maritime operations.



The analysis provided key insights into operational efficiency improvements post-Propspeed application:

Fuel Consumption : Specific diesel consumption decreased from 629 kg/hour to 544 kg/hour, reflecting an 85 kg/hour reduction.

: Specific diesel consumption decreased from 629 kg/hour to 544 kg/hour, reflecting an 85 kg/hour reduction. Efficiency Gains : Despite an increase in operational time, total diesel consumption fell, showcasing Propspeed’s effectiveness in reducing drag and improving vessel speed.

: Despite an increase in operational time, total diesel consumption fell, showcasing Propspeed’s effectiveness in reducing drag and improving vessel speed. Environmental Impact: The reduction in fuel consumption supports a lower carbon footprint, reinforcing the commitment to sustainable maritime practices.

“The data clearly indicates that the Propspeed application leads to substantial economic savings and enhances the vessel’s operational performance,” said Rossetti. “Given these results, we are prioritizing Propspeed in our fleet’s maintenance schedules and strongly believe that all of our four vessels can benefit from this innovative solution.”



“We’re thrilled to see the positive results from VREMAR SRL’s evaluation of Propspeed on the King David,” said Marcus Hamilton, CEO of Propspeed. “It’s encouraging to see our coating contributing to improved operational and fuel efficiency, and fleet operators’ sustainability goals.”



These findings position Propspeed as a valuable solution for commercial vessels aiming to enhance operational efficiency while minimizing fuel consumption and environmental impact. With a focus on sustainable and cost-effective operations, Propspeed addresses the maritime industry’s challenges by improving fuel efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. VREMAR SRL has embraced this proven solution across their fleet of four support vessels, confident in the enhanced vessel performance, long-term savings it provides and in alignment with the company’s sustainability goals.



For more information on Propspeed or its premium coatings, please visit www.propspeed.com/commercial.