Launch day of Intellian’s Flat Panel Compact Series for Eutelsat OneWeb

Three new active electronically scanned array user terminals are now approved for market sale, further expanding Intellian’s suite of connectivity solutions available to Eutelsat OneWeb customers

Intellian Technologies Inc., a global provider of resilient multi-constellation, feature-rich satellite user terminals and communications solutions and Eutelsat Group, the only GEO-LEO operator in satellite communications, today announce launch day of Intellian’s Compact Flat Panel Series of active electronically scanned array which are now available to buy globally and will deliver service from the OneWeb constellation.

Designed exclusively for use on Eutelsat Group’s OneWeb LEO network, Intellian’s three Compact Flat Panels for land fixed, land mobility, and maritime are meticulously engineered to meet the unique demands of end-users ensuring Eutelsat Group’s fast, dependable connectivity everywhere in the world.

The Compact Flat Panels OW10HL (Land Fixed), OW10HV (Land Mobility) and OW10HM (Maritime) deliver unprecedented throughput in a user terminal of this size. Installation is easy as they are optimized for size, weight and power (SWaP) – they are only 56 x 45 x 12 cm, making them the smallest terminals across the Eutelsat OneWeb portfolio.

Whether supporting cellular backhaul, ensuring business continuity, enhancing transportation networks, providing first responder connectivity, or enabling maritime operations, these Compact Flat Panels meet the rigorous demands of Enterprise, Government, and Maritime markets, in even the most challenging environments.

Toni Kousiafes, VP ADC Product Management, at Intellian Technologies Inc, said: “Our journey of developing this cutting-edge technology and our dedication to innovation has culminated today, with customers able to buy our three Compact Flat Panels. This marks a fantastic milestone for Intellian, and not only does it demonstrate the advancement of our technological and manufacturing capabilities, but it also heralds a new era of connectivity for Eutelsat OneWeb customers. Flat Panels are what customers want, and I’m excited for customers to get their hands on these exceptional products that are a game-changer across the industry.”

Javier Santolaria, Senior Director, UT Development and Production at Eutelsat OneWeb, said: “We’re delighted to have Intellian’s Compact Flat Panel Series joining our growing product portfolio. With the combined innovation of Intellian’s industry-leading technology and Eutelsat Group’s OneWeb network’s fast, reliable, low-latency LEO network capabilities, the Compact Series will deliver customers more choices and flexibility to match their needs. We are receiving very positive early reactions from our partners and end users on performance and ease of use, and we look forward to seeing these new terminals switch on for customers around the world.”

About Intellian Technologies, Inc.

Intellian is driven by a passion for innovation and an agile responsiveness to customer needs. As the crucial link between satellite networks and millions of people on Earth, Intellian’s leading technology and antennas empower global connectivity across oceans and continents, organizations, and communities. Strategic thinking, an obsession with quality, and a proven ability to deliver enable Intellian to invent for the future, creating mutual success for partners and customers as the world’s connectivity needs evolve.

For more information, follow @intellian and visit www.intelliantech.com. Intellian Technologies Inc. is listed on the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSDAQ (189300:KS)