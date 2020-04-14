Princess Cruises Extends Sailing Suspension

The cruise ship Diamond Princess is docked at the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 7, 2020. Credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Princess Cruises has announced it is extending its suspension on sailings through June 30, 2020.

The extension was announced Tuesday in a video from Princess Cruises President and CEO Jan Swartz that was posted to Twitter.

Jan Swartz shares an update to announce our extended pause through June 30, including the impact on our Alaska season, Enchanted Princess delayed debut, and cancellation options: https://t.co/Jrf8ZqThVp We remain grateful for your support and look forward to brighter days ahead. pic.twitter.com/oq7WNXTNwW — Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) April 14, 2020

Princess Cruises follows sister company Carnival Cruise Line decision to suspend North American sailings through June 26, 2020.

The announcement comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control on April 9 extended a “no sail” order for all cruise ships for 100 days, or until the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a public health emergency, or if the CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order.

In February, Princess Cruises Diamond Princess cruise ship received worldwide media attention after a coronavirus outbreak on board sickened hundreds of passengers, resulting in multiple deaths, which at the time was the biggest concentration of confirmed cases outside China. About a month later, an outbreak of coronavirus on board Princess’s Grand Princess sickened 21 people, mostly crew members.

“Like so many facets of life, travel has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Princess Cruises said in a statement. “Recognizing our responsibility and commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our guests, our team members and the global community, Princess Cruises has made the extremely difficult decision to cancel some cruises and cruisetours. We know you were looking forward to sailing with us, and we apologize and share in your disappointment over these cancellations.”

Princess Cruises is part of Carnival Corporation, which encompasses nine cruise brands including Aida, Carnival Cruise Lines, Costa, Cunard, Holland American Lines, P&O Cruises (UK), P&O Cruises (Australia), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

