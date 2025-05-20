Port of Savannah Sets New Container Volume Record

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) reported record-breaking container volumes at the Port of Savannah, handling 515,500 TEUs in April 2025, marking a 17 percent increase from the previous year.

The port’s strong performance extended beyond container traffic, with Mason Mega Rail achieving over 50,000 rail lifts, an 8 percent year-over-year increase. The Appalachian Regional Port also set a record with 4,241 lifts, up 49 percent.

GPA President and CEO Griff Lynch noted, “Manufacturers, retailers and agribusiness continue to choose Georgia’s ports to serve customers across the Southeast and the world,” adding that operations remain stable despite some customers front-loading supply chains.

This marks Savannah’s third consecutive monthly container record, following volumes of 480,000 TEUs in February and 534,000 TEUs in March. The fiscal year to date has seen total movement of 4.8 million TEUs, representing an 11 percent increase over the previous fiscal year.

In infrastructure developments, a new U.S. Customs inspection warehouse will open in July 2025 at Garden City Terminal. The $44.5 million facility will double inspection space to 300,000 square feet and include refrigerated container capabilities.

The GPA board also approved construction of a fourth berth at Brunswick’s Colonels Island Terminal, a $99.8 million project set for completion in 2027. This expansion follows Brunswick’s achievement as the nation’s busiest Roll-on/Roll-off terminal in 2024, handling over 900,000 RoRo units.

Leadership changes were also announced, with Alec Poitevint elected as the new Chairman, effective July 1, 2025.