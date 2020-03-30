PHOTOS: USNS Comfort Arrives in New York Harbor

The USNS Comfort passes Manhattan as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The USNS Comfort arrived in New York Harbor on Monday in support of the nation’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) response efforts.

The U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command hospital ship, with over 1,000 hospital beds and hundreds of doctors, will serve as a referral hospital for patients not infected with COVID-19.

The USNS Comfort passes under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The USNS Comfort is seen as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

“The entire Comfort team safely, efficiently and effectively completed their maintenance availability, readied the hospital for patients, moved aboard and readied the ship for operations in minimal time,” said Capt. Joseph O’Brien, commodore of Amphibious Squadron Six and the Task Force New York City mission commander. “The Sailors, Marines, and Civilian Mariners drawn from commands across the Hampton Roads area and embarked aboard Comfort will quickly integrate as we begin the vital task of Defense Support to Civil Authorities.”

The USNS Comfort is seen as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Comfort departed Naval Station Norfolk with over 1,100 Navy medical personnel and support staff with the afloat medical treatment facility (MTF), and over 70 civil service mariners.

The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The USNS Comfort is seen as it enters New York Harbor during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar