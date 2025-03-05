Photos: CMA CGM’s First Dual-Fuel Methanol Containership Arrives in Singapore

French shipping giant CMA CGM has marked a significant milestone in maritime decarbonization with its first dual-fuel methanol vessel, CMA CGM IRON, making its maiden call at the Port of Singapore.
The 13,000 TEU vessel is the first of twelve new generation containerships being built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, with the complete series scheduled for deployment through 2025 and 2026. The vessels will operate alongside CMA CGM’s existing fleet of dual-fuel gas-powered ships.
The initiative demonstrates CMA CGM’s commitment to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050. The vessel will serve on the CIMEX1 route connecting Asia to the Middle East Gulf region.
“Thanks to our long-standing collaboration with the South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, we have met the challenge of this new propulsion system. This feat of engineering brings us closer to the Net Zero Carbon goal,” said Xavier Leclercq, Vice-President in charge of Newbuilding at CMA CGM.
The remaining eleven vessels in the series – named CMA CGM COBALT, ARGON, PLATINUM, MERCURY, HELIUM, KRYPTON, THORIUM, OSMIUM, SILVER, COPPER, and GOLD – will join the fleet progressively.
