gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,353 members that receive our newsletter.

An LNG carrier at night

Stock Photo By Oleksandr Kalinichenko / Shutterstock

Panama Pulls Flag on Sanctioned LNG Carriers in Crackdown on Russia’s Shadow Fleet

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 6, 2024

In response to recent U.S. sanctions, the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) has initiated the process to deregister four LNG carriers linked to Russian gas producer Novatek.

This move targets the North Air, North Mountain, North Way, and North Sky, all vessels operated by Singapore-based LNG companies under the ownership of New Transhipment FZE, a UAE subsidiary of Novatek.

Sanctions against the four vessels were part of a sweeping sanctions package announced by the U.S. Department of State in August, with allegations that these ships form part of Russia’s “dark fleet,” a network suspected of evading Western sanctions to transport super-chilled gas from the Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project.

The PMA’s cancellation process began on October 4, even before Panama’s Executive Decree No. 512, issued two weeks later, enabled the government to fast-track such actions. The decree gives the PMA increased authority to take action against vessels under its registry that are suspected of sanction evasion or illicit activity.

“Panama will not serve as a sanctuary for sanctioned vessels,” the PMA said in a recent statement, adding that it will swiftly cancel the registration of any vessel linked to illegal activities or which changes its flag to evade sanctions.

Strengthening the World’s Largest Ship Registry

With over 8,000 vessels and a combined tonnage of 250 million GT, Panama’s Ship Registry is the largest in the world by number of ships. In response to the growing number ships sanctioned related to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the PMA has reinforced its oversight measures, restructuring its monitoring framework and launching the “Panama Flag Precheck Process” this past September, aimed at combatting sanctions evasion and maintaining the integrity of its ship registry.

The initiative tightens due diligence for new registrations, ensuring that vessels meet international compliance standards before flying Panama’s flag.

To further deter sanctions evasion, Panama recently joined the Registry Information Sharing Compact (RISC), a collaborative initiative to prevent vessels from “registry-hopping” to sidestep sanctions. This follows the transfer of the Monitoring and Control Section to the Maritime Ship Protection Department, bolstering the PMA’s capabilities to identify and act against vessels operating unlawfully under the Panamanian flag.

The PMA’s latest action signals Panama’s zero-tolerance stance on sanction evasion.Panama’s legal arsenal includes Article 49 of the General Law 57 of the Merchant Marine, which empowers the PMA to cancel a vessel’s registration when there’s evidence of sanction violations.

According to the PMA’s General Directorate of Merchant Marine, further regulatory measures are under consideration to enhance Panama’s responsiveness to illicit maritime activity.

Tags:

arctic lng 2
panama flag
panama ship registry
Russian Sanctions

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

u.s. china trade war
Shipping

U.S. Suppliers, Importers Prepare for Promised Trump Tariffs

By Lisa Baertlein, David Kirton LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 (Reuters) – Some U.S. businesses are activating plans to protect their businesses from President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to slap new and potentially hefty tariffs on...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 337
A screenshot of video posted to social media appears to show a low-flying drone and explosions at Kaspiysk’s port
Shipping

Ukraine Says Drone Strike Hits Port in First Caspian Sea Attack

(Bloomberg) — Ukraine said a drone strike hit a naval base in a port city on Russia’s Caspian Sea coast, in Kyiv’s first-ever attack on a target in the region...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 667
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 15, 2024.
Shipping

NRF Warns Trump Tariffs Could Slash Consumer Spending Power by Billions

A newly released study by the National Retail Federation (NRF) paints a stark picture for American consumers: if President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on imported goods take effect, consumers could...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 429
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,353 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.